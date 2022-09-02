Friday, Sept. 2, marks a dark anniversary for Barrow County.
One hundred years ago, on Sept. 2, 1922, Barrow County had its first and only lynching.
Jesse Long Reed, a black man, was taken by a masked mob and hung to a pine tree about three miles from Winder, his body riddled with bullets. His body hung in the tree the next day where around 2,000 people are said to have gone to view it.
But the lynching was just part of a larger story in Barrow County in 1922, a year that saw mob violence against black men and some of their white supporters.
•••
The era of 1912-1928 saw a lot of racial violence in the nation, especially in the south. A revived KKK organized in 1915 at Stone Mountain became a powerful force in a lot of communities. In Georgia, the KKK was, for a time, a powerful political force as well.
There were a lot of threads to this. In 1912, white mobs drove over 1,100 back citizens out of Forsyth County in a racial cleansing move. Later, efforts were made to also drive out black citizens from neighboring Hall County.
In 1915, the racially-charged movie "Birth of a Nation" hit theaters, a movie that glorified Klan violence against blacks.
During WWI, black men were drafted to serve in Europe and after returning home in 1919, many sought to get better treatment from the nation they had served in war.
Also during this time, black farmers had grown in the area with a few having acquired a lot of land and success. That success enraged some whites who saw black success as a threat.
And there were other economic pressures, too. In 1920, the cotton economy began to collapse in the state. That, along with racial violence, motivated some black families to move north in search of better jobs and less violence. That movement is now known as the "Great Migration."
With all of that happening, the atmosphere in North Georgia was racially charged by the dawn of the Roaring '20s.
•••
According to some newspaper reports, the Klan organized in Barrow County in 1920. In March 1921, around 75 Klan members marched in Winder one night, targeting the black section of town and the mill district.
While that was seemingly not violent, there were other nearby acts of violence happening.
According to a 2013 article in the Georgia Historical Quarterly by Mark Ellis, in 1921, John Lee Eberhart, a black man, was burned alive in neighboring Oconee County after he was accused of having murdered his employer's wife. The story went national. In the aftermath, the Klan burned a local black church, two black schools, a lodge and a cotton gin owned by a white man who was seen as being too friendly to blacks.
Down in Jasper County, a man and his foreman were accuse of peonage; they murdered 11 black workers in an attempt to hide their crime, another national story.
In late 1921, a spate of racial violence on the Barrow-Oconee line in Bishop left four black men dead; some area law enforcement officers were reportedly involved in those events.
All of this violence also got the attention of a powerful state group, the Commission on Interracial Cooperation. The CIC was a group that attempted to rally support among whites against racial violence in the state.
•••
Many of the news stories of that era portray the Klan in a positive light; many non-Klan members nominally supported the organization or at least its racial bias.
But not everyone.
A noted white Winder merchant, R.L Woodruff, was an outspoken critic of the Klan.
In June 1921, he got a "card" from the Klan which said that as foreman of the Grand Jury, Woodruff had the "impudence" to investigate the Klan.
"The Klan will do as it dam (sic) pleases in Georgia..." the card said.
But Woodruff would not be silenced even as the Klan's influence grew in Barrow County over the next few years.
Another independent white leader was the sheriff of Oconee County who spoke against the mob violence in that community. In 1921, he agreed to collaborate with federal officials to investigate the area's violence, a rare move for a white sheriff at that time.
Eventually, four white men were charged with the Oconee murders, but the case fell apart.
And a local judge, Judge Blanton Fortson, was also vocal against the Klan and the mob violence in the area.
•••
The violence in Barrow County in 1922 began in March. A black Methodist minister in Winder, Rev. B.N. Henningham, was attacked by a group of masked white men in early March who kidnapped him, stripped him, flogged him, then told him to leave Barrow County and never return.
During the incident, the mob accused Henningham of preaching Catholicism. In addition to being their racial hatred, Klan groups of the era also often targeted Catholics and Jews.
Hennington made his way to a member of his church's home where they dressed his wounds and gather money for him to get to Atlanta.
The incident got the attention of the NAACP and CIC. Two days after the flogging, Hennington met with Gov. Thomas Hardwick who said that Hennington's treatment was likely due to his being from Jamaica and speaking with a British accent. The governor contacted Barrow sheriff Camp and told him to protect Hennington.
But according to the Ellis article, Hennington left Georgia and apparently didn't return to Barrow County (he died in Kentucky in 1962.) Some law enforcement investigations of the incident suggested that Barrow's Sheriff H.O. Camp was himself a member of the Klan and had participated in the gang that attacked Hennington, according to Ellis.
•••
In May 1922, white "night riders" went on a rampage in Barrow, Jackson and Oconee counties, beating, shooting and mistreating a number of black citizens.
They began by attacking a prosperous black farmer, Asbury McClusky, near Statham. The group didn't wear masks and when McClusky refused to leave his house to be beaten, the mob took an ax to the door and fired a number of gunshots into the house, wounding McClusky.
The mob then went to the farm of George Mack where they abused his wife and daughters, then two days later whipped a black farmer in southern Jackson County and then went to Oconee County where they attacked a family while they were sleeping. Two of the mob members were injured in the attack.
From all of that, the CIC took an interest in McClusky's case. In what Ellis calls "remarkable," McClusky filed a suit against four of the withe men he saw the night he was attacked. McClusky asked for damages and for a restraining order against the men.
Judge Fortson, who had been vocal against Klan violence, agreed to the restraining order. It was one of the first times, if not the first, a black man had sued his attackers in the state and gotten a restraining order.
McClusky remained in Atlanta during this time, fearful that if he returned to Barrow County, he would again be attacked.
What makes this case important is that it put the local Klan on its heels for a time, forcing white men to appear in court. The point wasn't to really win in court, but to push back against white-on-black violence and in the process, rally white support against such violence.
•••
It was among this tension in Barrow County that the Sept. 2, 1922 lynching happened.
That event was sparked when a young white woman, Violet Wood, was hit over the head with an iron while visiting an aunt in Winder.
Wood was reportedly sleeping when Jesse Long Reed went into the house to steal. When Wood woke up, he allegedly hit her with an iron. Her aunt, who was outside the house, heard a noise and went inside where she asked Reed why he was in the house. She then found her niece unconscious after Reed left.
Reed was later captured and put in the Winder jail. As a mob grew outside the jail, Sheriff Camp was eventually told by Judge Fortson to take Reed to Atlanta for safekeeping.
The sheriff waited for around 30 minutes after that, then took Reed out the front door of the jail in full view of the mob. The sheriff and another car then headed toward Atlanta with Reed.
About three miles outside of town, the road was blocked by a mob of masked men and the cars stopped. The mob took Reed from the sheriff, walked him about "20 paces" into the woods and hung him in a pine tree and his "body injected with a copious injection of bullets."
Nobody was ever charged in the lynching. And you have to wonder, if the sheriff was himself involved in the local Klan as some reports suggested, if perhaps he didn't just deliver Reed to be lynched under the guise of trying to protect him.
Two weeks after the lynching, Gov. Hardwick, who had turned on the Klan while in office, was defeated by Cliff Walker, a Klan affiliate who would govern with Klan assistance for the next four years.
In a nod to Walker's Klan connections, The Winder News had a clever headline about the election that reflected the local Klan's power: "Kandidate Kliff Karried Barrow..."
•••
A couple of weeks later in September 1922, Judge Fortson gives a strong grand jury charge, one that gets a lot of attention.
He condemns the Barrow lynching and the other recent acts of violence in Barrow County. He calls the events a "reign of terror." According to an Atlanta Constitution article about the judge's comments, 10 black citizens and five white men had been terrorized in the months leading up to the lynching.
To an extent, Ellis suggests in his article that the judge had "rigged the system" somewhat by having a real grand jury that wasn't full of Klan members.
According to Ellis, Fortson put R.L. Woodruff, an outspoken Klan critic, in over the group selecting the grand jury members. Woodruff had himself at one time been a member of the Klan and knew all the local Klan members. As foreman of the Grand Jury, he kept out Klan members from the group, giving Judge Fortson an untainted grand jury to work with.
As a result, in October 1922, that grand jury indicted eight white men in Barrow County for their "reign of terror."
But the Klan continued. One of the members of the jury had his gin house destroyed. Woodruff's hardware store in Winder was burned down.
Woodruff was undeterred. Despite Klan members gathering outside his house making threats, Woodruff held public meetings and rallies to oppose the Klan.
•••
Just before the criminal trial in July 1923, 2,500 people gathered in Winder to witness a large Klan ceremony where 50 new Klan members were inducted.
Despite the efforts of Judge Fortson, Woodruff and other white leaders who attempted to stop the violence and intimidation, the Klan remained a power force in Barrow County.
Because of that, no white witnesses were found to testify against the eight men charged for the 1922 violence. The first man was acquitted and the state decided to not prosecute the others.
McClusky's civil lawsuit also fizzled. None of the black victims of the 1922 violence ever got justice; those not killed sold their land at a loss and move away.
Still, the complex events in Barrow County in 1922 showed that there were some white leaders who didn't bow to Klan intimidation. The fact that eight white men had to defend themselves in court for their violence was, for that era, a notable achievement even if they weren't convicted.
It's been 100 years since those events happened. A lot has changed since then, most of it for the better.
And while there are some among us who would have us bury this ugly chapter of our state's past and pretend it didn't really happen, it's important to remember how cruel and unjust humans really can be.
As the saying goes, if we don't remember the past, we're condemned to repeat it.
