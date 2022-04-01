A recent turnout of parents at a Banks County Board of Education meeting who complained about parental input issues, a book, and the supposed "left-wing" PTA is part of a growing national trend.
Goaded by right-wing media outlets, parents in some school districts have decided that their local boards of education are too liberal and "woke." They are demanding school systems cede to parental demands for a more "conservative" agenda in the classroom.
Welcome to another chapter in our national cultural war.
None of this is really new. For many years, parents complained about schools teaching evolution. Right-wing fanatics even created a pseudo-science of "creationism" as a counter to evolution, demanding it be taught in public schools despite there being no real scientific basis for it.
Back in the 1950s and 1960s, some parents got upset when some public school leaders dared to embrace integration and civil rights for black students. A lot of white parents in the South vowed their kids would never attend school alongside black children.
Some of these controversies happen because public schools are where communities intersect the most. There are few other institutions in a community that brings together large numbers of people the way schools do.
Add to that the natural passion parents feel about their children and you have a hot-house environment even in the best of times.
Today, that environment is increasingly being exploited by partisan political voices who see public schools as a forum through which they can air their propaganda.
In Banks County, one woman said the PTA doesn't reflect the "Republican conservative" values of the community.
But since when do schools align themselves with any political party? Schools are not Republican or Democrat, conservatives or liberal.
•••
There are a lot of dimensions to this issue.
For one thing, the mission of public schools has expanded and changed over the last 60 years. At one time, public schools primarily focused on academics and to a lesser extent, subtle religious indoctrination.
In the 1960s, that began to change. As society diversified, promoting any specific religion in public schools was seen as a violation of church and state, so religious instruction was removed (much to the anger of some parents.)
But society changed in other ways, too. Social ills from bad family dynamics, drug abuse and mental health problems increasingly showed up in classrooms. For a while, schools attempted to ignore all of that, but it became obvious that schools were just about the only place that might stand a chance in addressing some of those deep social issues.
In the decades since, most public school systems have taken on a more holistic approach to children, teaching not just academics, but also attempting to address a variety of social/emotional and health needs of students.
Some of that is obvious: Child abuse or neglect or severe mental illness. Other aspects are more subtle, such as emotional instability, bullying, social withdrawal and other problems that affect students inside and outside the classroom.
Much of that has long been on the hit-list of the far-right who have asserted that schools are attempting to undermine the authority of parents. Indeed, as schools have expanded their social role, it has at times crossed swords with parents who resented what they consider to be an outside intrusion into their family dynamics.
But beyond that, even moderate conservatives have long been leery of public schools. There is a core belief that private is always better than public and that public schools are too liberal.
There's some truth to that. The overall education culture tilts left and some liberal voices have long wanted to use education as a way to counter what they see as right-wing theology.
In general, however, most public schools in our area try to be politically neutral and moderate in tone. While there have been some instances of individual teachers using their classrooms to espouse political or religious commentary, for the most part teachers try to leave their personal views out of their professional duties.
•••
Still, parents often drag politics into education debates. You might remember the conservative reaction to common core, a Republican-supported plan when it was first created. Then, Republicans turned against it and social media was filled with all kinds of conspiracy theories about it.
Today, the pandemic has taken that to an entirely new level. The disruption of education due to the pandemic along with mask mandates ignited a firestorm of protest from parents. Driven largely by online misinformation and goading, disgruntled parents around the country have been working to take over local school boards they claim abuse their children.
That might seem like an oxymoron since most local school board members are also parents, but these new parent-activists bring to the table deep political agendas.
This movement of parent activism hasn't gone unnoticed at the state level, either. During the current Georgia General Assembly, there have been several bills designed to pay homage to parent activists, including efforts to give parents greater censorship control over school library books and over curriculum decisions.
•••
Some of that is driven by the hysteria that surrounds CRT. Critical Race Theory has been around academia for a long time and is a construct for debate on a number of college campuses.
Essentially, CRT proposes that many of society's institutions are inherently racist and designed to keep whites in positions of authority over blacks.
It is true, of course, that at one time many institutions were indeed designed to keep whites in power over blacks, especially here in the South. There was a time not too long ago when many Southern history textbooks promoted a very sanitized version of history and race relations, downplaying the abuse of slavery and the later Jim Crow laws, all of which dominated the Southern landscape for decades.
But a lot has changed in the past 30 years. While some institutional racism continues to exist, there's no doubt that the economic and social landscape has become much more level for all racial groups than it was in the past. More work needs to be done, of course, but the extremist view of CRT really doesn't reflect the world we currently live in.
While CRT is fodder for academic debate on college campuses, it has not really been a part of secondary school curriculums. Still, some white parents have become sensitive about the issue, hyped up by partisan hacks who have transformed CRT into a cultural wedge issue and flooded social media with all kinds of misinformation.
The result has been a backlash that is even worse than CRT, a backlash that makes any discussion of race and racial history in public schools difficult. Benign school programs on diversity, empathy and other non-controversial issues have suddenly been put under a glaring spotlight of suspicion.
And if race weren't enough controversy, schools have also gotten caught in the crosshairs of gender debates, especially related to LGBT issues. In many rural communities, there is little acceptance of gay students, or gay people in general.
•••
So we have CRT, vaccine and masking debates and gender issues all bubbling in social media right now. It's a poisonous cauldron of misinformation and politics and threatens to undermine the mission of public schools. People with political agendas are increasingly vocal at school board meetings; in some places, they're getting elected to boards of education where they attempt to mandate their personal political views as school policy.
I can't think of anything more dangerous to public education than for the seats on a board of education to be filled with partisan hacks.
But it's coming. Board members with narrow agendas are going to get elected and when they do, public schools will become mired in the muck of senseless controversy and division.
And kids will suffer as a result.
