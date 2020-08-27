What do the following have in common: A nasty divorce involving a child out of wedlock, the theft of high-tech secrets, national political wrangling, international court intrigue, Jackson County and billions of dollars on the line?
While it sounds like some kind of fictional drama made for television, the common thread through all of those things are the two SK electric vehicle battery plants being built in Commerce.
Controversy over the SK facilities exploded last week after Rep. Doug Collins sent a letter asking the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to investigate what appears to be a scam to illegally bring in workers from Korea to help build the Commerce battery plants.
ICE caught 33 Korean nationals with fraudulent papers at the Atlanta airport in May. A report by Fox5 in Atlanta indicates that a large number of Korean nationals are working on construction at the plant, something that area union officials are upset about. It's not clear if those are legal, or illegal workers.
The situation is embarrassing for the state, which ponied up around $300 million in public money to help lure the facility to Georgia. And it's embarrassing to Jackson County, which gave away land for the plant and entered into a lengthy tax abatement deal with SK.
But nobody should be surprised at the allegations of illegal workers helping build the facility. Large South Korean firms have a reputation for being too close to the South Korean government, so close in fact that corruption has reached the highest levels of that country's government and several of its business leaders have been charged with corruption.
That includes the head of SK Group, the parent company of the SK subsidiary that is building the battery plants.
And that's just one of the problems facing the SK project here in Commerce.
•••
To get a grasp on all of this, you have back up and understand a little about how large South Korean conglomerates work.
Starting in the 1960s, the South Korean government began to help large companies grow in an effort to boost that country's economy. The result was the creation of chaebols, large Korean firms with diversified assets and that are often run by powerful families. Samsung, for example, is one of the largest of Korean chaebols.
Over the years, the chaebols have forged close ties with the Korean government. The companies have immense power in Korea, far beyond what most Americans are used to seeing in this country.
And sometimes, those ties have crossed the line legally. The head of Samsung has been charged, and pardoned, a couple of times following allegations of white-collar crimes in that country.
So was the head of the SK Group, Mr. Chey Tae-won.
Chey was indicted in 2012 and convicted in 2013 for embezzling over $40 million. He was sentenced to prison — and reportedly ran SK from jail — but was pardoned by Korea's president in 2015. (That president was later impeached and removed from office during an influence-peddling scandal not directly related to the SK problems.)
All of that background is to say this: Mega-Korean firms are closely connected to each other and to their government and they have a history of legal and ethical issues.
For a construction firm to send some Korean nationals to the U.S. to work construction using fake paperwork isn't a far-fetched idea given that background.
•••
But SK's legal problems go beyond that old embezzling charge against the company's chairman.
For one thing, Chey is embroiled in a lengthy, nasty divorce case that has some observers worried about how the final outcome will affect SK's corporate governance.
In 2017, Chey sent a letter to several Korean newspapers announcing his desire to divorce his wife and admitting he had fathered a child with another woman.
According to several Asian news outlets, Roh Soh Yeong, Chey's wife, has agreed to a divorce, but only if she gets about half of Chey's stock in SK, an amount that would give her a $1.5 billion boost and some degree of influence over SK.
As the daughter of a previous Korean president, Roh would presumably have the moxie and connections to have influence in SK's business dealings. How that might affect the battery plants in Commerce isn't clear, but it's another layer of turmoil for SK to navigate.
•••
But the biggest issue facing the SK facilities in Commerce isn't the use of illegal workers or a high-profile divorce — it's the theft of intellectual property.
Not long after SK announced its Commerce plans, LG Chem, a major EV battery-manufacturer and rival to SK, sued SK over the theft of commercial secrets.
LG Chem has asked the International Trade Commission to ban SK from making EV batteries at its Commerce plant and to ban the company from importing the equipment needed to build the batteries.
The ITC gave a tentative ruling against SK in February. A final decision is expected in October.
Some believe that the Trump administration is working behind the scenes to broker a deal before the November elections.
If the ITC bans SK from making batteries, it would hurt the company, but would not be a death blow. The firm is building two other EV battery plants, one in Europe and one in China. Losing North America as a manufacturing base would be disruptive, but probably not a killer to the EV market overall.
The larger SK group is huge and is mostly focused on oil and petrochemicals. It's a small player in electric batteries and is moving into that market as a hedge against what might someday be a decline in the petrol business due to electric vehicles. Today, electric batteries make up less than 7% of the company's revenues. According to InsideEVs, SK lost $96 million on its batteries in the second quarter of this year.
•••
While SK could lose with the ITC ruling, the biggest loser would be Jackson County.
The SK investment in Commerce is one of the largest manufacturing investments in the state's history. Jackson leaders believe it could become the anchor around which a slew of other support businesses locate.
For elected officials, all of that translates into tax revenues.
In addition, the psychological impact of SK is huge. If the plant is successful, it would become THE marquee business for the county. And with 2,600 employees, it would become the county's largest employer (Amazon now has that spot with 2,500 workers in its various Jackson County locations.)
The ITC suit and February ruling have local officials worried. Commerce and county leaders have sent letters of support of SK to the ITC. So did Rep. Doug Collins. The letters essentially say, it doesn't matter if the company stole trade secrets, let them operate here anyway.
That may be how officials feel, but such a stand might come back to haunt the county in the future. They've picked sides in a fight which is much, much larger than the local community. Who knows how that will play out in the coming years?
In any event, embracing the money despite the troubling ethical and legal allegations involving SK's alleged trade secret thefts doesn't look good. It says, in essence, that if you put enough money on the table, government acquiescence can be bought.
That's the very thing that's gotten SK and other chaebols in trouble in Korea in the past. When large businesses and governments become too intertwined, influence peddling and corruption tends to happen more than when governments and businesses stay in their own lanes.
When governments and big businesses get into bed together, nothing good comes can come from the tryst.
•••
All of this raises a larger issue: If the ITC allows SK to manufacture EV batteries in Commerce, will SK live up to all the promises it's made?
Will it really employ as many people as it claims and where will those people come from?
It's not difficult to imagine that SK could claim it needs specialized engineers who speak Korean and can only be gotten by bringing in workers from out of the country. The creation of local jobs may not be as large as being promised.
An even bigger concern, however, is that EV technology is changing rapidly. SK might become a leader in the field, but it might also get crushed by larger battery makers as the EV market begins to shake out.
For Jackson County and Commerce, that's a real concern. The local community gave away a lot of incentives over a very long period of time to lure SK to Commerce. The question is, will SK still be making batteries in 10 or 20 years to fulfill its part of the deal?
That is, literally, a billion dollar question.
