I knew the SK Battery plants in Commerce were large just by looking from a distance.
But recently, I got a chance to do a tour inside the first plant and the only word that comes to mind is "massive."
This is the big leagues of high-tech manufacturing, both in size and technology.
Southern textile mills pulled people off of failing farms and gave them secure factory jobs in the early 1900s, a move that revolutionized Southern economies and created new social dynamics around "mill towns" and industrial labor.
In the 1980s and 1990s, the boom in personal computers revolutionized white collar office jobs, creating a demand for new sets of skills.
In the same way, the precision high-tech manufacturing at SK and its affiliated firms could have a profound impact on the local economy and social order in the coming decades. The need for a highly-skilled labor force is already being felt in area school systems and colleges. As time goes on, that need will undoubtedly increase.
•••
SK has tight security at its facility.
Once inside, we donned clean suits over our clothes, shoes and head before entering a sealed chamber to be air blown before a sliding glass door let us onto the manufacturing floor. There, long lines of sealed machines stood sentinel, some operating while others were silent.
The humidity and temperature is tightly controlled in the facility — in some rooms, it's so critical that special controls are used and access is limited.
On the floor, people and technicals mixed and mingled as the plant has begun its training and initial operations. Mass operation is slated to begin early next year.
The staffing hierarchy in the plant is done via color of uniform. Floor workers wear one color clean suit while managers, technicians and manufacturing representatives wear other colors.
This plant is making EV batteries for Ford's new F150 EV model and for VW's ID.4, a smallish SUV that was named World Car of the Year for 2021. VW is taking pre-orders now with a sticker price at $40,000. In Europe, VW is selling more EVs than other legacy carmakers.
But in America, it may be that the success of the Ford F150 EV could transform American car making from the combustion engine into the EV era.
As the nation's top selling vehicle, the F150 is an icon — pure Americana on wheels. As a legacy car company, if Ford can bridge the EV gap, then the EV world may move from a niche market to commonplace.
•••
In some places, EVs are not uncommon. During a recent driving trip around California, we saw a lot of Tesla cars on the roads.
That's not too surprising given that gas was around $5 per gallon and the state has long pushed environmental causes (as it should with the smog evident in the LA area.)
But a high-tech Tesla is different than a F150 EV. Trucks are used to haul things and by small businesses, farmers and entrepreneurs who need both bed space and towing power. Convert that crowd to EV and America will follow.
The new Ford F150 Lightening will be a major push in that direction. At a base price of $40,000, the new F150 should be competitive in the marketplace.
According to a NYT story, the truck will be able to tow 10,000 lbs., go 230 miles on a charge and has enough battery capacity to power a house for three days during an outage. It will come with 11 power outlets for those needing to power tools at a job site, too; no more stand-alone generators needed.
Each of the F150 wheels will have a motor to drive the vehicle, giving it a lot of torque and power. Unlike combustion engines, all the energy used in EV vehicles goes straight to the wheels and isn't lost by the inefficiencies of traditional motors.
Helping boost interest in the new EV vehicles is a federal tax credit of $7,500 that may go up to $12,500. Some states offer credits on top of that.
•••
Still, there is a huge barrier that will have to be overcome if EV cars and trucks are to become the norm and not a novelty — recharging stations.
While you occasionally see an EV recharging station, they're not common or easily found, especially in rural areas.
That's a huge psychological barrier, as well as a practical consideration. To become successful, recharging stations will have to become as common as gas stations.
But that will take time and money.
Perhaps fortuitously for Ford, VW, Tesla and SK, expanding the EV marketplace is an important priority of the Biden Administration.
On Monday, the White House released its outline of a plan to use over $7 billion from the recently-passed infrastructure legislation to help create around 500,000 recharging stations around the country. (The administration is also allocating another $7 billion to support the manufacturing of EV batteries and all of the necessary components that go into those.)
There is another aspect to this as well — for the U.S. to catch up to China in the EV sphere. Asia in general is the leading center of EV equipment and vehicles with all major battery manufacturing firms headquartered in South Korea, Japan or China.
•••
Back on the SK manufacturing floor, I see the battery packs being made for Ford and VW. They are different in sizes and shapes, meaning that the high-tech machines that make them have to be custom built. Laser lights are used for precise manufacturing and some finished battery packs are sent thorough an X-ray machine to look for defects. Packs that are flawed are tossed into a bin for disposal (or further study.)
One of the problems with EV batteries in the past has been fires associated with EV vehicles. While EV vehicles probably aren't any more dangerous than a traditional car that carries around 20 gallons of highly-flammable gasoline, past EV fires have given the entire EV movement a black eye.
With that in mind, SK says it has very strict quality control in place to ensure that its batteries are safe.
So in addition to overcoming the psychology of having enough charging stations, the industry is also having to overcome a deficit of trust among many in the public who have seen news reports about Tesla and other EV cars bursting into flames.
•••
For SK, another hurdle will also be ramping up its huge labor force quickly. That won't be easy in a time when every business is looking for workers.
SK's jobs are, for the most part, high tech. You will have to have some skills and brainpower to work on the manufacturing floor. Each piece of equipment is controlled by a computer screen; you don't need a wrench or screwdriver, just knowledge about how modern technology drives the manufacturing process.
Lanier Tech has an Advanced Manufacturing Technology program at its Hall County facility and some area high school programs are starting to teach the basics of AMT.
But this area is a long way off from having the kind of skilled workforce that will be needed not just at SK, but also for other high tech businesses that will dominate our manufacturing future. Historically, manufacturing in the South has been low-tech while the more skilled labor has been concentrated in other areas of the country. That is changing, but not fast enough.
Finding a skilled workforce won't be easy for SK to do in the short term. The company could, in fact, be the horse that pulls the AMT wagon in Northeast Georgia, sparking greater investment in training programs.
•••
I can't predict how all of this will turn out. It looks like EV vehicles are the wave of the future and with enough investment, that process could accelerate.
But the industry is relatively new. EV battery designs are changing. One of the problems with today's EV batteries is that they take a long time to recharge, around 40 minutes. That's compared to less than 5 minutes to refile a traditional gas vehicle.
Recharging takes a long time because today's EV batteries have technical limits on how fast they can be recharged; ultra fast recharging would damage existing batteries.
Newer batteries made with different materials are being tested, but that's in the future.
Which makes one wonder how long the high tech equipment I saw at SK will be used before an entirely new kind of manufacturing machine will be needed to produce newer EV batteries?
Still, with SK's huge investment in this new technology, our little area of the state may become a center for high tech manufacturing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.