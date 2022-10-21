I've looked at a lot of local government budgets and audits over the last four decades and one thing is very clear: SPLOST funds have been a game-changer for most local governments.
On Nov. 8, Jackson County will be asking voters to approve the extension of SPLOST funding for another round, the SPLOST 7 vote.
The last SPLOST has been used to fund a number of projects across the county. Not only does the county government get those sales tax dollars, but also every town in the county gets a share, too.
Unlike general property taxes, SPLOST funds can only be used to pay for capital projects and debt service for projects. It's not used for salaries or other on-going expenses. (There is a general sales tax that is used for general fund projects.)
If Jackson County wasn't growing, many of these big projects wouldn't be necessary. You don't need to upgrade roads, or build new rec parks, or expand government infrastructure if you don't have more people to serve.
If approved by voters on Nov. 8, the SPLOST would continue a 1-cent sales tax for the county and its cities for another six years. The funds from SPLOST can only be used for capital projects and to retire debt related to capital projects.
The sales tax is expected to bring in $126 million over six years.
For its part, the county plans to use its share of the proceeds — around $77 million — for road and transportation projects ($29 million), additional recreation facilities ($16 million), public safety equipment ($10 million), airport improvements ($5.5 million) and for a new administrative building ($16 million).
Each city in the county will also gets some SPLOST 7 funds. A breakdown of that is:
• City of Arcade $2.7 million (roads and parks & recreation)
• Town of Braselton $6.1 million (transportation, parking deck and civic center debt retirement and community center improvements.)
• City of Commerce $10.7 million (recreation, roads and water/sewer upgrades)
• City of Hoschton $3.8 million (water/sewer, roads, parks and rec, and building projects debt service)
• City of Jefferson $19.1 million (public safety equipment, roads, recreation and water/sewer)
• City of Maysville $1.2 million (water/sewer, roads, public safety and building)
• City of Nicholson $2.6 million (roads and facilities upgrades and acquisitions)
• City of Pendergrass $2.4 million (debt payments, public safety, roads, streets, parks and rec and a public safety facility)
• City of Talmo $394,100 (public safety, parks and rec, roads and administrative facility and library)
•••
There are some people who will vote against every sales tax under the idea that government should be starved and not get so much money.
It's true that there is waste in government. There's little incentive to keep costs down when governments can simply turn to taxpayers to get more money when times are tough.
Still, there's a trade-off involved — in a growing community, public services have to grow along with the population. If we don't have enough water, everyone suffers. If we don't have enough roads (or improved roads,) we all sit in traffic. If we don't have enough rec facilities, our kids will be practicing late at night. Unfortunately, we have to have those things despite the waste involved. (Some of that government waste is actually gouging by private businesses who charge high rates to governments for their services. Third-party service charges are often eye-popping.)
In the long run, putting money into infrastructure is a good investment for the county and its towns. Unlike some other kinds of government spending, infrastructure spending is something tangible that accommodates the needs of local citizens.
Not only that, but those living outside the county help pay for those things when they stop in the county to buy gas or shop. The burden is spread around and doesn't just fall on landowners, or a small group of people to pay for.
The recent opening of the expanded county animal control facility is an example of this. That expansion was paid for by the last SPLOST and probably would never have been done without those dollars. Animal control is a big need in the community (irresponsible pet owners are to blame, but that's another column for another day.)
•••
Of course, SPLOST isn't a perfect revenue solution. Fast growth like Jackson County is seeing will always run ahead of infrastructure. There's no way to fund all infrastructure in advance of growth, it simply isn't feasible.
The reality is, local governments are always going to be playing catch-up on expanding roads, water/sewer and other public services. And while it's not perfect, SPLOST dollars help pay for those things.
The Nov. 8 SPLOST 7 referendum is a no-brainer and deserves the support of voters.
