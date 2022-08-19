Nobody likes property taxes.
The only taxation that might get more flak are income taxes. But since those are taken a little at a time, they're not noticed as much.
For those who pay their property taxes via an escrow account, those smaller bites might also mask the pain a little. But everyone gets annual assessment notices so the total amount (or a projected total) is there in black-and-white.
I've covered hundreds of local government meetings where property taxation is discussed, debated and often, trashed by angry members of the public. We get a lot of letters about property taxes; often, an angry writer accuses local governments of being "corrupt" because taxes are going up.
This month, most local governments are in the process of setting their tax rates for this year. Some rates are going down, some are staying the same and a few are going up. There's a lot of chatter amid this swampy sea of taxation and it deserves a little more attention.
•••
At their core, modern property taxes are a grossly unfair way to collect funding for local governments.
Way back when property taxes were created, they were designed to reflect the major component of wealth at that time — land. That was especially true in rural, agricultural communities where the amount of land someone owned reflected their net worth and hence, their ability to pay taxes.
While property values do often reflect personal wealth — someone living in an $800,000 house is likely more wealthy than someone living in a $150,000 house — that's not always the case. Left out of the equation of wealth are non-property assets, such as stocks and bonds.
Sometimes, rising property values give a homeowner a veneer of wealth that they really don't have. That's especially true with older, long-time residents who may have lived in a house for 30 years or more and seen its value skyrocket because of growth, but they really don't have the higher personal wealth the property reflects. Ditto for those who inherit land or property that is rising in value. As the saying goes, land-rich, cash-poor.
•••
The property taxation system also generates another problem — it incentivizes local governments to adopt policies that make affordable housing difficult and to pursue large commercial projects that may, or may not, be a good fit for a community.
Government officials are keenly aware of their financial needs. All governments are underfunded to some extent and they're always looking for more revenues.
That distorts policy discussions to the extent that local government zoning decisions often favor high-dollar development over less-expensive projects. You see that pretty bluntly at many zoning meetings where the price of a home in a development is often critical to a favorable ruling. For all the talk about "affordable housing," what local governments really want are expensive houses that will pay a lot of taxes to help offset the cost of servicing that home.
The other distortion is that local governments really, really want commercial and industrial development because those projects will generally pay far more in taxes than they consume in local government services. A lot of people don't believe that, but the reality is that most commercial and industrial development taxes subsidize residential taxes. Those business do have some direct cost impacts, such as the need for upgraded transportation, but overall, a business doesn't place as much demand on a government as a house does.
But there is a cost downside. As more and more businesses come into a community, there becomes more demand for housing which in turn leads to more government expense which leads governments to seek even more commercial and industrial.
You get the picture — it becomes a spiral where a government is always chasing the biggest goose for a golden egg that really never happens.
•••
As inherently unfair as property taxes are, nobody has really come up with a better way to generate funding for local governments. While sales and use taxes would be better in a lot of ways, dropping property taxes and going only to sales or use taxes would create another kind of distortion, especially in communities near state lines where the other state has lower sales taxes.
And sales taxes are usually variable depending on overall economic conditions, something governments abhor. Given that many government services require massive amounts of capital expenses and its corresponding debt, governments want a steady source of revenue to pay for those debts. Property taxes are generally stable, or at least more stable than sales taxes.
In any event, property taxes are probably here to stay and while they may be tweaked some, I doubt they will ever really disappear.
•••
Another aspect of property taxes that many people forget is that some governments are more dependent on them than other governments.
The only source of local income for a schools system, for example, is property taxes.
While city and county governments have a variety of revenue streams — fees, sales taxes and fines — local school systems do not have those kinds of local revenues. They are 100% dependent on property taxes for their local operations income. (And due to state funding manipulations, less state funding is forcing local schools to assume more of the cost of education, something local school boards have zero control over.)
School systems do have an ESPLOST which can be used for capital expenses, but they don't have general sales taxes or fees to help lessen the dependency on property taxation.
That's the main reason school property tax rates are higher than other local governments. While a city or county government has multiple lines of revenue, school systems don't.
Still, there's a lot of pushback by senior citizens against having to pay school taxes. Rather than seeing education as a shared community effort, a lot of senior citizens view school taxes as a "use" tax. They don't have children in school, so they don't want to pay for it.
But that logic is flawed. If education is simply a fee based on use, then younger couples without children should also be exempt from paying school taxes.
Senior citizens do currently get a tax break on their school taxes (under certain conditions), but due to growth pressures in the area, I doubt local governments will ever totally do away with senior citizens having to pay school taxes. Doing that would only shift the burden to younger residents since doing away with senior taxes doesn't get rid of the costs.
There's a lot of misinformation floating about on this issue. People have the impression that new industries and businesses don't have to pay property taxes. They do and while a few have gotten some tax breaks, the vast majority pay the full share.
•••
Local governments today cost of lot more than they used to. As a society, we expect much more in the way of government services.
There was a time not long ago when there were no organized and funded recreation departments, no planning departments and much smaller public safety departments.
Today, citizens expect much more and the standards keep going up.
We can blame "government" for the higher taxes we pay, but the reality is that we're the ones demanding local governments spend more money for better services.
Somebody has to pay for that.
