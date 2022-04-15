Mark Kooyman's talk to the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce last week was an interesting look at what's happening in much of Northeast Georgia.
It was shocking just how much the area has changed over the last three years despite the pandemic. In Jackson County, his data showed more affluence, higher education attainment and higher home values.
But those trends were a little different depending on where you live.
His data showed that Jefferson was on the edge of the wave of growth with higher values across the board. Commerce, on the other hand, hasn't yet been hit by the vast wave of change sweeping over the area. (His talking points didn't include the Braselton-Hoschton area.)
There were three areas that Kooyman touched on that I found especially interesting.
•••
One was how different lifestyle groups are dispersed around the area. Kooyman's groups appear to be based on the Claritis system of 56 different demographic groups that slice and dice Americans into various niche categories. The system goes beyond just age or income data to look at how people actually live. The data is useful to corporations looking to market their goods and services to various kinds of individuals.
For example, not all older Americans (those over age 60) are the same. Some are wealthy and live in urban areas, others are wealthy and live in small towns; some are married, some are single; some are poor. Likewise, younger generations are not all the same, either. A young, single urban professional with a college degree is different than a young, married, middle-income couple with children.
What Kooyman outlined in part of his talk was how these various groups are scattered around the area. For example, he said that the largest lifestyle group in Commerce is the "Camo & Car Seats" group at 33.6% of the town's population. That's more than double the number in Jefferson (14.4%) and four times higher than the overall state (8.1%).
In Jefferson, one of the largest segments are "Gen X Anchors" which make up 18.6% of the town's population compared to only 3.7% in Commerce.
Overall, Kooyman said that young families and retiring Boomers are the two main groups driving change in the area.
Both of those things are pretty obvious. The need for new classrooms and new schools in Jackson County are evidence of how young families are moving to the area. On the other end, the boom in 55+ subdivisions for retiring Boomers shows just how much demand there is for that segment of the population.
All of that has long-term ramifications for the community overall. While young families are interested in school facilities, retired families are interested in health care access. Both are interested in recreation, but different kinds of recreation services. And both want access to retail and restaurants, but their shopping and spending patterns are different.
Politically, the two groups also have different interests. Young families are more willing to raise taxes for schools while retired families are often averse to higher school taxes. The county government is already receiving a lot of public pressure to raise the amount of school tax exemptions for senior citizens. That will increasingly become an issue as more senior citizens move to the community.
•••
A second aspect of Kooyman's talk was about how diverse the community is becoming. Young Black professionals are starting to move out of Gwinnett County into the surrounding area, especially Barrow and Jackson counties. The same thing is happening with Hispanic families in Hall and Gwinnett who are moving into surrounding communities for better jobs.
We've seen some of that in Commerce, which has the largest concentration of Hispanic population in the area as a percentage of total population. In fact, Commerce is more diverse than the rest of the area with a higher percentage of Black population as well.
Some of that is because housing prices in the Commerce area are lower than in the Jefferson or Braselton areas where working-class families are being priced out of the market. But the ripple effect is starting to hit the Commerce and Banks County areas, too, as housing prices climb to record heights, driven in part by investor speculation and the SK Battery plant.
Southern Banks County is going to get a lot of pressure for additional housing in the coming months around Banks Crossing and up Hwy. 59 to the Martin Bridge Rd. interchange and into Franklin County. Some of that pressure will be for high-density housing and apartments to accommodate SK Battery and other area distribution center workers. All of that could put additional pressure on the Banks County School System if young families move in.
•••
The third subject Kooyman touched on was his disdain for traditional shopping malls and strip centers that are often found in suburban communities. He noted specifically the area around the Mall of Georgia in Gwinnett County and the shopping area at the Oconee-Clarke County line.
Kooyman said that the development of traditional small downtown areas for shopping are what people want and are attracted to.
He didn't say it, but that's exactly the approach the Town of Braselton took. It developed a downtown core that attracts a lot of people for various festivals and other events.
It's also the idea behind what Pendergrass is planning. Pendergrass really doesn't have much of a "downtown" but a new development is slated to start soon that would, in effect, build a downtown community area.
For the past decade or so, Jefferson and Commerce have both attempted to improve their downtown attractiveness and to lure new businesses to anchor the traditional downtown areas.
All of that reflects trends seen in many suburban communities where downtowns seek to reemerge from the impact of strip shopping centers.
Still, small downtown developments can't service all the shopping needs in a community. There isn't enough parking nor is there enough infill space to accommodate all the square footage needed. For example, chain grocery stores are often the anchor store in a strip shopping center and require a lot of parking and a lot of space for merchandise. Those large enterprises will never locate in a traditional downtown.
Like a lot of people who speak about the challenges of growth, Kooyman encouraged county leaders to "think outside the box" and to try to strategies to avoid the negatives of suburban sprawl. I've heard that a lot over the years, but the devil's always in the details.
Growth planners hate the aesthetics of cookie-cutter subdivisions and strip shopping centers, but the general public supports both with their dollars. People vote with their pocketbooks by clinging to what's familiar.
•••
Overall, Kooyman's comments should be a red flag for community leaders in the area of Jackson, Banks and Barrow counties. Not only are these communities growing, they are being transformed by the influx of new people who have very different outlooks and lifestyles than many of our long-time residents. A more ethnically diverse, wealthier and better educated population is moving up I-85 and out Hwy. 316.
The community has changed and will continue to change. By 2050, the world many of us grew up in will no longer exist as something new will have emerged.
Time will tell if that is a good, or bad, outcome.
