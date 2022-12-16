One of the threads that ran through the discussion with Jackson County's six legislators at last week's chamber of commerce event revolved around the workforce, or lack thereof.
Several of the legislative folks highlighted "workforce development" as a key focus for the state's upcoming General Assembly. Related to that was their emphasis on finding new ways to transition high school students into technical colleges, a move that is less expensive than traditional colleges and that can churn out workers more quickly than most 4-year colleges.
This focus on "workforce development" stems from the massive labor shortage we've seen across the country over the past three years. There simply aren't enough workers to fill all the jobs in the economy.
The reasons for that aren't clear. While it appears to be linked to the impact of the Covid shutdowns and dislocations, that may only be part of the picture. Some observers blame bad government policies for creating the labor shortage.
Whatever the cause, some business sectors are struggling. Healthcare is one area that needs more workers, so much so that Northridge in Commerce handed out help wanted slips along with candy during the town's recent Christmas parade. "Scan the code to apply," says the diminutive flyer.
In Northeast Georgia, the massive amount of industrial and warehouse growth has roiled the labor market, creating more jobs than the local communities can provide. The area now imports workers from other areas, including Gwinnett County which had long been a regional labor magnet that pulled from this area.
It still does, of course. Labor dislocations take a lot of time to level out. The Jackson-Banks-Madison-Barrow counties area doesn't have enough labor or enough housing for the amount of jobs being created.
That will, eventually, shift as more houses are built and the area sees a population growth that isn't largely just for commuters to other areas. The West Jackson area and Barrow County have seen a huge amount of residential growth, but much of that has been as a bedroom community development for Metro Atlanta.
That probably won't be the case as the other areas grow, especially around Commerce-Banks-Madison counties which are a little far from Atlanta to become a commuting suburb. That area will grow as local jobs bring more people to the area who want to work closer to home.
This labor shortage has a lot of implications in the political world, too.
For example, while much of rural America appears to be anti-immigration, farmers in the Midwest are hurting for agricultural labor, so much so that many support pending legislation that would make it easier for immigrants to come to the U.S. for agricultural jobs. They don't want a wall built unless it has a door through which a stream of workers can enter.
Ditto for the hospitality industry, which is critically short of workers.
For a variety of reasons, Americans don't want to work in demanding agricultural jobs, or in service industry jobs, like cleaning hotel rooms, or as restaurant wait staff. Immigrants have long been a source of labor for those jobs, but the Covid shutdowns and the heated political atmosphere against immigrants has slowed that pipeline.
But this shortage isn't just about the U.S. It is a world-wide problem.
We were on the other side of the world last month in New Zealand. There, business were struggling to find enough workers at restaurants and hotels. Signs were everywhere: "Help wanted." One person asked Alex and I if we wanted to get a job in Queenstown, NZ (which is a beautiful place, but expensive with "starter" homes at $1 million NZ$ which is about $600,000 U.S.)
Hotel rooms weren't cleaned except after checkout; check-ins were delayed since rooms weren't ready in time. In some places, restaurant service was slow or uneven due to a lack of servers.
So the problem isn't just in the U.S., or just due to bad U.S. policies, it's an issue worldwide.
Nobody has a quick fix for the labor shortage. But it does make sense to pipeline high school students into technical schools and to fix the nation's messed-up immigration system. Work visas for immigrants need to be easier and quicker to get for those in agriculture and service jobs.
Eventually, the current hot market will cool and there will be more balance between workers and job openings. The question is, who will clean your hotel room, harvest your food and take care of your health care needs while we wait?
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com,
