We live on a dirt road. The single-lane track isn’t a thru road; it serves a total of six houses and fades into a driveway for two at the end of the line.

The Google mapping car recently drove down our little lane and when the road forked, it stopped by the duck pond, obviously confused as to where it should turn or go next. I’m sure the family at the end was surprised when the Google car had to turn around in their side yard after mistaking the private drive for a road.

