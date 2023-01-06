The big political drama this week is the vote for a new speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. That vote is important because the Republican Party now controls the House and the speaker will come from its ranks.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is the nominal choice, but as of this writing, is running into opposition from a small number of hard-right-wing Republicans. Among that group is Northeast Georgia's 9th District Congressman Rep. Andrew Clyde.
Clyde is from Jackson County. Due to redistricting, however, Jackson is no longer in the 9th District, so Clyde now represents a district he doesn't actually live in (residency isn't a requirement to be elected to a Congressional District.)
In a way, Jackson County is dodging a bullet by having moved into the 10th District — its native son, Clyde, is a wingnut and an embarrassment to the state. Only Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Northwest Georgia is a bigger embarrassment to Georgia. (Jody Hice who had represented the 10th District didn't run for re-election, thankfully. He was another embarrassment to the state.)
Clyde is a contrarian. He refused to go through a metal detector in Congress and was fined thousands of dollars. He also got national fame (or infamy) for saying the Jan. 6 rioters looked like "normal tourists."
Just recently, Clyde was one of a handful of Republicans who mostly refused to stand and applaud Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech before a joint session of Congress.
What the hell is wrong with Andrew Clyde?
As a military veteran, you'd think Clyde would recognize the importance of what Ukraine did in 2022. The small nation stood up to the Russian Bear, holding out against all odds against a massive invasion.
There's little doubt that Russia is attempting to reconstitute the old USSR by annexing or dominating the areas where the Soviet state once ruled with an iron fist. And if Russia is able to roll over Ukraine and other former Soviet-bloc countries, it could threaten Western Europe directly.
So stopping Russia in Ukraine is not just important for Ukrainians, but also for the rest of the world.
That reality was pointed out by the conservative Wall Street Journal following Zelensky's speech.
“U.S. aid is helping to degrade an enemy military without the death of a single American in uniform,” wrote the Journal’s board.
But the truth falls on deaf ears with Clyde and several other Republicans who apparently see Ukrainian aid as little more than welfare.
Clyde is on the losing side of history in all of this. As the recent midterm elections showed, the U.S. is tiring of the whacky Trump wing of the GOP. All the conspiracy theories are losing steam as many former Trump supporters awaken from Trump's embrace and begin searching for more moderate voices to lead the GOP.
That leaves Clyde, Greene and other far-right Republicans on the margins and is splintering the GOP at a moment when it should be united.
That's especially true in this week's Speaker's vote. Clyde and the others may be able to wrest some concessions from McCarthy in return for their votes, but in doing so they will weaken their own Speaker. Undoubtedly, more moderate Republicans will be furious that a handful of whackos control the Speaker's office and they will eventually rebel (assuming McCarthy does get the job, something that's not yet clear.)
Rep. Clyde is popular in the 9th District and has a lot of support. But that doesn't mean he's a good Congressman or that he represents his district with honor.
He doesn't. He's an embarrassment. Maybe some new blood will run in 2024.
As bad as Clyde is, newly-elected New York Congressman George Santos may be worse. A Republican, Santos won a seat previously held by a Democrat and helped the GOP retake the House.
Turns out, however, that Santos lied about his history, his education and his jobs. He's a fake, a con man who was somehow able to evade much scrutiny and get elected.
Eventually, the truth caught up to him and he takes his seat in Congress this week amid a cloud of suspicion. As one person said, he diminishes Congress just by being there.
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.