Russia’s use of force in the Ukraine represents perhaps the greatest challenge to Western democracies since the end of the Cold War. It is clear that Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin intends to effectively annex the Ukraine as part of the Russian orbit, making it a neo-Soviet state under the thumb of Moscow’s dictatorship.
I wrote those words in March 2014 following the Russian invasion and subsequent annexation of Crimea, a region that had long been a part of Ukraine.
Last week's Russian invasion of Ukraine and Putin's attempts to overthrow the Ukraine government are even more chilling reminder of the dangerous times in which we live. With his naked aggression, Putin has allied himself with the likes of Hitler and Stalin, both bloody murderers who killed millions of Ukrainians between 1930 and 1945.
Stalin starved over 3 million Ukrainians in the early 1930s in his attempt to wipe out small farmers and force the Ukrainian breadbasket into collective farming. More died during his purge of the late 1930s.
In WWII, Hitler invaded the Soviet Union and killed around 5 million Ukrainians.
The country has suffered throughout history and is again suffering today.
•••
More from that 2014 column that is relevant today:
In 1985, I spent a few days in the Ukraine as part of a larger swing through the vast realm of what was then the Soviet Union. It was an era when Ronald Reagan was president and hated by the Soviets, but also the time when Mikhail Gorbachev first came to power and brought the first inklings that he would be a different kind of Soviet leader.
Kiev, the capital of the Ukraine, was the most beautiful city I saw in the Soviet Union during my three weeks traveling there in 1985. The city was more open and attractive than the drab Soviet buildings we saw in Moscow and Leningrad. Open streets and trees in Kiev were in contrast to the starkness of those cities.
And the people in the Ukraine were more open and friendly in 1985 than the unsmiling Soviet robots who trudged the streets in other Soviet cities we visited. In my notes from that trip, I commented that the people in Kiev “look more European” than what we had seen in other Soviet cities. I think it was more from their facial expressions than ethnic backgrounds.
The store fronts in Kiev also displayed more food in their windows than we had seen previously, a sign at that time that the Ukraine was more prosperous than many other Soviet regions where food was scarce and people stood in lines for hours just to buy basic goods.
We visited a lot of fluff cultural places around Kiev: A marriage palace; a kindergarten where little girls wearing white bows sang and danced for us; several churches that had been turned into museums; and lots of World War II monuments.
It was at one of those monuments I asked our Soviet guides an impertinent question about Stalin and Ukranian history: “Where are the monuments to the millions of Ukrainians that Stalin killed during the man-made famine of the 1930s?” I asked.
Our guides were not amused by the question, saying there were no such monuments and dismissed the murder of millions as simply a “bad time in the past.”
Indeed, the Ukraine has seen many bad times. Over the centuries, it shifted from one empire to another with only small periods of independence. During WWII, some Ukrainians fought both the Soviets and the Nazis in a failed bid for Ukranian independence from both dictatorships.
From Kiev we flew to Odessa on the Black Sea where we saw more bland Soviet war monuments; another show-place kindergarten where portraits of a fatherly and smiling Lenin loomed over the classroom; and more churches that were not being used for anything but tourist showplaces.
One night we went to an opera in what was supposed to be one of the world’s great opera houses, but I left after the first act and penned in my notebook, “long and boring.”
From Odessa, we flew to the Crimea where we met with a number of Soviet propaganda officials who blathered against President Reagan and claimed that 1985 was the “most difficult time in Soviet-American relations.”
We had a two-hour drive from the airport in Crimea to Yalta, where we toured the famous palace where Stalin, Churchill and Roosevelt met to carve up the world post-WWII.
The Crimea was a beautiful region full of orchards and vineyards and small houses on hillsides. The town of Yalta overlooks the Black Sea and reminded me of a Greek village spilling down into the ocean.
All of my reminiscing, however, does not really address what’s happening in the Ukraine today or why it’s important for the U.S. and other Western nations.
In a nutshell, it’s this: The Ukrainian people have suffered under the jackboot of Russians and other conquering powers for centuries. But there is a spirit there, just as it is in many of the other former Soviet republics, of people wanting to be free to choose their own destiny. Those people look to the West, the U.S. in particular, for inspiration and support in their quest to free themselves of the Russian thugs who have been looting their homeland through corruption and political acquiesce to Moscow.
•••
In 2022, the Ukraine people are standing up to Russian aggression in ways that have inspired the rest of the world. If you follow social media, you probably saw the video of an old Ukraine woman who gave a Russian soldier sunflower seeds to put in his pocket, saying she would be happy to see sunflowers in Ukraine growing where his body falls.
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has emerged as a shining light during the past week. He has inspired his people to stand and fight and inspired the rest of the world to step up its assistance to Ukraine. When the U.S. offered to help him leave Kyiv for safety, he refused, saying he needed weapons, not a ride.
Zelensky is not just defending Ukraine, however; he is defending the security of Eastern Europe from Russian aggression and is defending the idea of democracy in the face of Russian autocracy.
We don't know where all of this will end. Putin has threatened to use nuclear weapons if other nations interfere with his aggression in Ukraine. Likely, invading Ukraine is just part of a larger plan to invade other former Soviet states, some of which are now members of NATO.
If that happens, World War III will be at hand.
Not since the end of WWII have we seen this kind of war in Europe.
At minimum, we are entering another Cold War era. At worst... we don't want to think about that.
