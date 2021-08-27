Local government leaders have been bombarded in recent months by an informal group of senior citizens who are calling for a break on their personal school property taxes.
A lot of misinformation has flowed from that effort. Jackson County has been portrayed in some conversations as being the worst county in the area for senior citizens and school taxation.
That's wrong. The county does give a break to some senior citizens, depending on age and earned income status.
Every county is different, but what Jackson County offers senior citizens in the way of tax breaks isn't too different from other nearby counties, with the exception of Gwinnett which is an entirely different animal. You can't compare urban Gwinnett tax policies to rural/suburban Jackson County.
But the biggest misunderstanding locally isn't comparing Jackson County to other counties, it's making a comparison within the county of its three school districts.
At one recent public meeting, a spokesman for the senior citizens' group wanted to know why per pupil spending is higher in the county school system than in the Jefferson city school system. He also wanted to know why the tax rate for the county school system is higher than in the Jefferson system.
That is an understandable question. But the answer isn't as simple as some may believe.
Excuse the wonkiness of this, but school taxation is a complex and confusing topic.
Several key points to note for those who want to understand local school taxes:
First, it's impossible to compare school finance and taxation to city or county governments. Unlike municipal or county governments, school systems don't have a wide range of income sources. Cities and counties have a lot of revenue sources, such as fees, permits, sales taxes, fines and utilities. That's why city and county millage rates are so low compared to school tax rates; those governments aren't as heavily dependent on property taxes for their income as school systems.
School systems really just have four major sources of income: Local property taxes, ESPLOST dollars, state revenues and federal dollars.
But those are not all equal. Federal and state funds have a lot of strings attached and have to be spent in narrow ways; they're not just big pots of money that a local school system can spend at-will (and they're audited by the state, so cheating will be caught.)
Likewise, ESPLOST funds can only be used for capital projects or debt service and cannot be used to pay teachers or for other general school system expenses.
In addition, state funds depend on factors that local school systems can't control. If the state decides to cut school funding, it can and local systems have no recourse but to raise local taxes to cover the difference. During economic downturns, the state has often cut local school funding, a move that shifts the burden more and more to local school systems.
Also, state funding is based on a complex formula that measures the relative "wealth" of a community and takes local tax dollars away before it allocates funding back. That equalization formula is designed to shift funds from "wealthy" school districts to poor school districts. In effect, it's a Robin Hood formula that takes local taxpayer money from rich communities and gives those funds to poor counties. (That is largely a shift from the Metro Atlanta area to South Georgia and other economically-struggling areas of the state.)
That's a complex system in how schools are funded in Georgia, but it gets even more complicated in a county like Jackson where there are three school systems.
Each local system — Jackson County, Jefferson and Commerce — are funded from their own districts. There isn't a big pot of local school taxes that the three systems divide. Jefferson school taxes only come from inside the City of Jefferson; Commerce school taxes come only from inside Commerce; and the county school system is funded from all other areas of Jackson County outside those two towns. The growth in Jefferson and Commerce does not help the county school system.
Making that even more complicated is the fact that each of those three districts are very, very different in their individual tax digests, student numbers and relative wealth.
Of the three systems, Jefferson has the most balanced tax digest. Around 60% of Jefferson school taxes come from commercial and industrial businesses with only 38% coming from residential property. That means that homeowners aren't hit as hard because Jefferson's school taxes are being heavily subsidized by businesses in the city.
The situation is somewhat similar in Commerce where around 56% of its school taxes are paid by businesses and only 38% from homeowners. The difference between Jefferson and Commerce is in size; Jefferson's net tax digest is more than three times larger than Commerce's, but it only has around twice as many students as Commerce. That means that on a per-student basis, Jefferson has a larger tax base from which to draw funds. That's why Jefferson's school tax rate is lower than Commerce's rate.
But the Jackson County School System is vastly different than the two towns. The towns have the largest share of industrial and commercial growth in the county while the county system doesn't have those resources.
In the county school system, only around 34% of its tax digest comes from commercial and industrial while a whopping 51% comes from residential property. And the county is more heavily reliant on agricultural property with around 14% of its digest being agricultural compared to around 2% for the two towns.
What all that means is that the county school system depends a lot more on homeowners for property taxes than do the Jefferson and Commerce systems.
But revenues are just one part of the picture. Expenses in the three school systems are also different.
One factor: Geography.
Both the Jefferson and Commerce systems are small in area while the county systems covers a huge expanse across the county.
For the county system, that means more cost in bus transportation and more facilities to maintain. With over 9,000 students, the county system is more than twice the size of Jefferson and four times larger than Commerce.
In addition, the rapid growth in the county is straining that system's resources to build or expand schools to accommodate the growth.
And there's nothing the county school system can do about that. It cannot turn away students. It cannot control the growth in its district. It cannot levy impact fees or use other tools to help pay for the cost of growth.
In effect, current county taxpayers are having to subsidize the growth for those who will move here in the coming years.
The irony of all this is that even when local school systems take action that makes good financial sense, it's often opposed by the public. Some will remember that a decade ago, the county school system consolidated some of its buildings and schools in a bid to save money during the Great Recession.
Those moves made sense, but the public was outraged. Many didn't want schools closed or consolidated. Public meetings about the plans drew hundreds of people who blasted school officials.
The public wants school systems to save money, but not if it affects them.
There's another aspect to this: Should senior citizens get a tax break in the first place?
I'm not so sure. The argument that since most seniors don't have children in school they shouldn't have to pay school taxes doesn't really wash. Using that logic, we should exempt anyone, including young singles and all businesses, from having to pay school taxes.
Do people "deserve" a tax break just because of age? Don't we want to have educated nurses and doctors to take care of us in our old age? Don't we want to live in an educated community?
I'm sure those pushing for a tax break think differently about the issue. But so far, their arguments at public meetings have been shallow, uninformed and self-serving. They appear to lack a basic understanding of how local schools are funded and how those dollars are being spent.
Answer this, please: Why do those of us over age 60 "deserve" not having to pay school taxes?
