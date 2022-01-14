Voting rights in Georgia has become a hot topic since the Nov. 2020 elections which saw the state "flip blue" in two Senate races and throw the state for Democrat Joe Biden in a hotly-contested presidential contest.
Donald Trump claimed "fraud" was why he lost the presidency and he pressured Georgia leaders to disregard the state's election results and give the state's electors to him.
In effect, Trump attempted to steal the election by intimidation. There was no widespread fraud in Georgia's 2020 elections. In fact, there was no widespread fraud in other states, either, where Trump supporters attempted to steal the final results from voters.
But Trump's tactics, which are still under investigation for possible legal prosecution, are just one part of a larger picture, especially here in Georgia.
This week, Biden traveled to the state in a push for a federal voting rights legislation that would help stop Republican-controlled states from enacting laws that attempt to thwart voting among Democratic supporters.
Last year, Georgia's GOP legislature passed legislation that was an attempt to chip away at Democratic strongholds. Some of the measures passed are, in the big picture, meaningless.
But one aspect is cause for deep concern — the ability of the state to take over a local elections board.
That part of the law is a terrible action which will come back to haunt the state.
•••
While all of this may seem like a remote topic, the fight has some direct connections to the Jackson and Banks County area.
For one thing, a lawsuit filed last March over voting issues lists people from the community.
That lawsuit between Fair Fight vs. True the Vote lists a Banks County woman as one of its key plaintiffs and a Jackson County man as one if its key defendants.
Fair Fight is the Stacey Abrams organization that has lobbied for expanded voting access while True the Vote is a Texas-based lobby group that has sought to disqualify voters in a bid to change election outcomes.
During last January's hotly-contested Georgia Senate runoff, True the Vote organized people to challenge the status of voters based on post office address change applications. Requesting a change of mailing address is not a legal reason to disqualify a voter based on federal law, but True the Vote argued for it anyway, in part as an effort to intimidate voters on its list.
One of True the Vote's soldiers in that effort was former Jackson County GOP chairman Ron Johnson who appeared before the Jackson County Board of Elections before that Senate runoff in an effort to disqualify a long list of voters. The county election board's two GOP representatives were aligned with Johnson, but were outvoted and no voters were kicked off the list.
Johnson is listed as a defendant in that lawsuit for his attempts to help True the Vote disqualify voters in Jackson County.
•••
On the other side of the issue is Jocelyn Heredia of Commerce, Banks County, who is listed was a key plaintiff on the side with Fair Fight.
According to the lawsuit:
"Plaintiff Jocelyn Heredia is a citizen and registered voter in Georgia. In January of 2020, Ms. Heredia submitted a change of address form when she moved from her residence in Banks County to be closer to Atlanta for a job. She quickly returned to her Banks County residence in March 2020, where she has resided ever since. Ms. Heredia was frightened when she learned that her right to vote had been challenged in the January Senate Runoff. She felt targeted as a person of color in a predominantly white county. Because of the challenge lodged by Defendants, Ms. Heredia was required to cast a provisional ballot in the January Senate Runoff and to provide Banks County with multiple documents confirming her residence and identity. Because of Defendants’ challenge, Ms. Heredia is still listed as a “challenged voter” on Banks County’s website. Due to this entire experience, Ms. Heredia is concerned about her ability to exercise her right to vote in future elections free of intimidation."
•••
That lawsuit, and a counter lawsuit from True the Vote against Fair Fight are still pending.
Also pending is another issue that also involves Banks County and a hotly-contested election in 2018.
It was the election of three voting efforts between Dan Gasaway and Chris Ervin for the state house and allegations of fraud and abuse.
Ervin eventually won the contest after the third vote, but not before Gasaway had shown that there were problem with the first two voting efforts. Most of those problems were in Habersham County where some voters didn't get the right ballot or had voted in a district they weren't supposed to vote in.
Among the allegations that Gasaway made during that court fight was that Banks Count Sheriff Carlton Speed had voted in Banks County, but actually lives in Franklin County.
The courts ruled against Gasaway on that issue (but not some other problems he found), but Gasaway has continued his fight to prove that Speed really doesn't live in Banks County.
Gasaway has labeled the situation as voting fraud.
"This will have to go down as one of the most egregious government frauds in the history of northeast Georgia," he said of the issue involving Sheriff Speed's residency.
•••
Although the courts sided with Speed, Gasaway hasn't yet given up.
He had a survey done that shows the Banks-Franklin line as having Speed in Franklin County by 500 ft. For his part, Speed has a survey done by a family member that shows him inside Banks County and has records shown he's long paid taxes in the county.
So both sides have their own data.
Last summer, Gasaway took his case to an Atlanta television station which interview both men. But that report also suggested that Banks County officials had altered a county GIS map at the last minute 10 days before the court hearings in 2019 to make it look like Speed's house was inside the county.
Gasaway alleges that county officials had abetted a massive deception and that Speed really doesn't live inside the county.
•••
While the local courts have sided with Sheriff Speed in that dispute, the investigation into the events surrounding the Gasaway-Ervin elections is still open before the Georgia State Board of Elections. It came up during a September 2021 board of elections meeting and has been continued.
The direct issue doesn't appear to be the issue involving Sheriff Speed, but the fact that the case is still open has kept Gasaway pursuing the issue.
Speed's supporters obviously feel it's just sour grapes by a candidate who lost. If voters in Banks County doubt Speed's residency, they can vote him out of office, something they haven't done.
For his part, Gasaway believes he's righting a wrong.
•••
Whatever the final outcome of that situation, it doesn't support the thesis that there is widespread corruption in Georgia voting. While there are some isolated instances of voting problems, there is no evidence that there's systematic abuse going on, or a large amount of fraud.
Both Abrams and her voting rights groups and Trump supporters have vastly overstated the instance of voter fraud in the state and in the process, tainted the entire system with their smear campaigns.
There is, however, a systemic effort by state GOP leaders to put their finger on the scales so that in future close elections, they will have the means to overturn results and control the outcome. They've done that by changing details in state voting laws and by gerrymandering state legislative districts to their own advantage.
The 2022 governor's race is likely to be a litmus test of all this. It will be a close race, so close in fact that state GOP officials could exploit some of their new laws to change the outcome if Kemp loses to Abrams.
They have set the stage for that possibility — for their part, Democrats have unwittingly abetted those efforts with their own inaccurate claims of voter suppression.
The difference between the two political parties is this: Democrats want to control the outcome of elections by expanding their own pool of eligible voters while Republicans want to control the levers of the election process itself and the state bureaucracy which oversees that process.
That's an explosion just waiting to happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.