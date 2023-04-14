The slow-moving break-up happening within the United Methodist Church could just be another chapter in a multi-chapter book of minor religious schisms, or it could be the harbinger of darker days to come in the country.
As both a reporter and a lapsed Methodist, I find the UMC controversy both fascinating and troubling.
The size of this UMC splintering depends on whom you ask. Technically, only around 6% of UMC churches in the nation have decided so far to splinter from the mainline church since the national body of the church created a path for individual churches to disaffiliate a few years ago.
But that number may just be the tip of an iceberg. In some regions, the percentage of disaffiliated churches is much, much higher.
To stem that flow of outbound churches, some UMC conferences (essentially, geographic regions that represents groups of churches) have made it difficult for individual churches to disunite, putting in requirements that are financially untenable.
This area’s conference in North Georgia has gone a step further by recently halting any further approval of churches that want to leave the conference. That action has led to a massive lawsuit that a number of local area churches have signed on in support.
All in all, it’s a pretty messy divorce. How the UMC will look at the end of all this remains to be seen.
•••
Historically, this isn’t the first time Methodists have fractured. Since its official founding in the late 1700s, Methodists have splintered a number of times over theological and structural issues.
War has played a part in some of those divisions. The Methodist movement began as an outgrowth of the English Anglican Church, which itself was an outgrowth of the Catholic Church (but then came Martin Luther and Henry VIII, if you recall your high school history class.)
All of that revolved around religious fractures, sometimes for theological reasons, other times over political issues.
Following the American Revolution, the American Methodist church was officially founded since the nation had split from England and the Anglican church. (But Methodist roots as a sub-part of the Anglican Church go much deeper, especially in Georgia.)
As the decades passed, several splits of Methodists happened as the church grew in the early 1800s.
Then the big split came just before the Civil War when Southern Methodists split from their Northern brethren over the issue of slavery. A Methodist bishop’s wife in Georgia owned slaves; he declined to free them and that set into motion the North-South split. (But not all Methodists in the South supported slavery. In Banks County, a group of anti-slavery Methodists, led by the Ragsdale family, split from the historic Mt. Pleasant Methodist church and formed Mt. Olivet. Last Saturday, a lay leader from Mt. Pleasant reportedly spoke at the monthly Mt. Olivet service, a notation that not all splits become enemies.)
While other spits occurred over the ensuing decades, the North and South Methodists divisions reconciled in 1939. But as part of that union, Southern Methodists required that Black Methodist Churches be in a separate, segregated, conference.
Other unions and divisions over the years eventually led to the creation of the United Methodist Church in 1968, which is the church we know today in communities all across America.
•••
For much of the 19th and 20th centuries, issues over slavery and race was a major factor in the various Methodist divisions. But it was also larger than that — issues of church structure and other internal policies were also involved.
And it wasn’t just Methodists who were doing all this splintering. Baptists and Presbyterians also split in the 1800s over slavery and other issues. Today, a slew of various affiliations continue to exist in both of those large mainline church denominations. (Not to mention the dozens of other smaller Protestant churches that exist.)
While race was a historical a factor in much of those divisions, today the large issue is about human sexuality. The issue of gay clergy and gay marriage appears to be at the heart of the current Methodist controversy.
Officially, the UMC is against gay clergy and gay marriage. That’s interesting because many of the churches that have, or want, to disunite from UMC appear to believe the denomination is too liberal on those issues. But there's some thought that if the more conservative Methodist churches leave, the current UMC would be free to change its current anti-gay marriage policy.
In a larger sense, however, the current UMC split seems to have a conservative vs. liberal undertone. Some of that is perhaps theological, but it also echoes the broader national left vs. right political divisions we’ve seen in recent years.
•••
It’s that quasi-political echo that is starting to garner national attention outside the church’s walls. Several recent national articles question whether today’s UMC split foreshadows a deeper civil division in the nation the same way the church’s split foreshadowed the Civil War.
“The United States is not likely staring down the barrel at a second civil war, but in the past, when churches split over politics, it was a sign that country was fast coming apart at the seams,” said a recent article in Politico Magazine.
The article goes on to note that there are differences between today and the mid-1800s: The biggest difference is that in the 1800s, churches were often the building blocks of community. They played a huge social and cultural role across American society in that era, not to mention religious indoctrination. Today, churches are much less socially powerful across the broad swath of the American cultural landscape.
•••
Which brings us to an even bigger story than the slogging Methodist split. Overall, mainline church affiliation across the country is in a steep decline.
A 2021 article in Christianity Today (online magazine) notes that in the 1970s, the religiously unaffiliated were around 5% of the population; today, it’s over 30%. A Pew Research article projects that by 2070, that number could grow to over 50% of the population being unaffiliated with a religion.
Mainline churches, including Methodists, have lost a huge number of adherents over the past decade. Methodists, for example, are down 15% between 2009-2020.
That kind of data may be difficult to believe in an area where churches still play a key role in rural communities. In the more suburban areas of North Georgia, the rise of mega-churches seems to counter the idea of churches in decline. (Indeed, Georgia’s share of unaffiliated is lower than that 30% national trend and is around 18%.)
•••
All of which begs this question: Why amidst this downward decline in membership have Methodists — and some other mainline denominations — decided to fight a debilitating internecine war?
The outcome of this can’t be good. Internal divisions over gay rights and the ongoing national debate about abortion are happening at a time when a majority of Americans hold more liberal views about both topics. Most people really are moderate on abortion and on gay rights, but it’s the extremes that have come to define both issues. And it's those extremes that seem to be driving the UMC controversy.
Some of those who want to keep the UMC intact say much of that controversy is being fueled by misinformation and misrepresentation from those who want to create a splinter Methodist denomination. That seems to echo what we’ve seen in our political culture as well where misinformation has become part and parcel to a feeling of national disunity.
But you would think that of all our major social and cultural institutions, churches would be a place where people of all kinds of personal beliefs could gather in a spirit of love and understanding.
Or maybe not. Fights over religion can be nasty, and sometimes petty.
It remains to be seen if the Methodist splintering gets large enough to be called a true “schism.” So far, the raw numbers suggest a smaller breakup.
But the internal fight might, in the coming months, grow larger and eventually lead to the collapse of the modern UMC as it's been known for the past 55 years.
With Methodist churches in just about every community across the nation, this downward spiral will be felt deeply within American culture, a stark reminder of the nation's broader cultural war that continues to rage around us.
