I've been thinking a lot lately about progress.
What is progress? How do we measure in real terms something as abstract as "progress?"
This comes in part due to the ongoing lure of the electric vehicle industry to the state. Over the past few years, Georgia has garnered a lot of attention from companies building electric vehicle manufacturing facilities in the state, including the South Korean SK Battery plant in Jackson County.
That plant will employ over 2,500 people when it's at full operation, but that's small compared to Hyundai's 8,100 jobs coming to its EV plant in Bryan County. SK and Hyundai are also jointly building a massive EV battery plant in Bartow County.
All of that is undoubtedly a kind of progress for the state. Long mired in poverty and racism and the lingering effects from the Civil War, Georgia has emerged over the last 50 years as a manufacturing powerhouse, luring new investments for all kinds of product manufacturing.
But what is the cost of all this "progress?"
•••
There are a lot of people who dissent against what our society considers to be progress. Among the leading voices that question modern "progress" is poet, essayist and environmentalist Wendell Berry, who writes on these themes from his farm in Kentucky.
Says Berry in one poem:
I saw the forest reduced to stumps and gullies;
I saw the poisoned river–the mountain cast into the valley;
I came to the city that nobody recognized because it looked like every other city
Berry is something of an iconoclast on progress. He writes on a typewriter and eschews using a computer and he plows his farm with a mule rather than a tractor or other equipment.
While he may be a little eccentric, he speaks for a lot of people who question the long-term implications of what we consider to be progress. We see that in local government zoning meetings where citizens often oppose development due to its likely impact on the native flora and fauna (among other things like traffic, impact on schools, etc.)
Much of this was born in the 1960s when the early roots of environments were established. That was in part due to the counter-culture ideology of that era and to doomsday predictions in the 1968 book, "The Population Bomb." That book created a lot of fear about human consumption of limited resources on earth. The gas shortage of the early 1970s echoed that theme long before EV cars came into vogue.
The era was also one when the back-to-the-land movement started, as reflected in the popular magazine of the time, Mother Earth News.
While that movement has waxed and waned over the years, it remains alive today with farmer-celebrities such as Joel Salatin, a self-described "Christian libertarian environmentalist capitalist lunatic farmer."
Salatin has written a number of books and produced videos and given lectures on creative ways for small farmers and homesteaders to improve their operations.
While Salatin is something of a back-to-the-land rock star, there are dozens, hundreds, maybe thousands of books, videos, podcasts, social media links and websites that cater to the eco-land movement: Homesteaders of America and Bootstrap Farmer come to mind.
All of this generally flies under the radar of most people. The cadre of small-scale environmentalists is limited and often isolated. The larger public mostly reacts to big environmental controversies, such as mining around environmentally sensitive areas.
•••
The largest environmental issue today is, of course, climate change. Due to a number of factors, some manmade, the earth is warming up. There's little doubt that this is happening; all you have to do is look at a photo of a glacier 50 years ago and compare it to today.
Still, the issue of climate change has become politically polarizing and often divides along generation lines. Older Americans tend to scoff at the hype of climate change activists while the issue is largely embraced by the younger generations. That's not always the case, but there does appear to be a rather sharp divide on the issue.
Even when there is some degree of agreement on what's happening, the solutions tend to be vague and often limited.
Take the EV movement that is affecting Georgia. While electric vehicles would generate less greenhouse gases than traditional fossil fuel, the electricity needed to recharge EV batteries does have an environmental cost (coal-fired plants, hydro power, natural gas and even nuclear power plants all have environmental downsides and costs.) In addition, we've not yet solved the problem of how to dispose (or recycle) all those EV batteries at the end of their life, another environmental issue.
So the "progress" of electric vehicles may be only in one sphere; the larger impact environmentally has yet to be fully understood.
•••
There's no doubt that while some question "progress," there have been a lot of positive things that modern society and its progress has brought us.
While "big pharma" is often cited as a boogyman by the anti-vaxx crowd, modern pharmaceuticals gave us antibiotics, cancer treatments, vaccines and other things that have saved millions of lives and eased the suffering of many. Ditto for "big medicine."
In the economic sphere, modern computers have revolutionized the workplace, increasing productivity, allowing some people to work from home and created new categories of products.
In transportation, progress has made our cars safer and less polluting. Air travel has opened up the world to people who a generation or two ago couldn't imagine seeing so much of the world.
In general, "progress" has raised the standards of living for millions of people.
•••
But "progress" isn't without costs.
Modern progress has increased the complexity of our daily lives in ways that we've yet to fully understand. One aspect of this increased complexity is the need for additional referees in our social-political-economic construct; in general, that leads to more government intervention in our daily lives in an attempt to create a more level playing field.
Modern progress has also created huge amounts of centralization in our economy. Agriculture, once a small farm enterprise, is now largely industrialized. That keeps food prices low for consumers, but it also creates environmental hazards and has led to genetic modifications of our foods that concern many people.
That centralization is also evident in our shopping. Once a nation of small mom-and-pop stores, we're now a nation of large stores and chain restaurants that control the marketplace and that have squeezed out those mom-and-pop businesses. While the Walmarts and Krogers and Amazons of the world may have brought us more choices, they have also devastated the social capital that had been created and supported by independent businesses in local communities.
Even computers that have brought about so much economic benefits have downsides. They have created a pipeline of misinformation and have become a tool for criminal activity, from kiddie porn to electronic thefts.
•••
I guess my biggest gripe about "progress" is the homogenization of the American landscape. We've become a nation made up largely of cookie-cutter suburbs. No matter where you travel, there are the same stores, same restaurants, and the same "look" in community after community. Is there anywhere in America that doesn't have a Starbucks within a mile or two?
The uniqueness of our individual communities is being washed away in this tide of sameness. Our homes and neighborhoods have become products of national builders who churn out the same floor plans and exteriors from coast to coast. Our shopping centers are ubiquitous. It's all a little disorienting.
It isn't that American economic and cultural hegemony is necessarily bad in and of itself, but it does change the way we perceive the world and the way we think about our own lives.
So is progress a good or bad thing?
It is neither, and yet it is both.
A rising tide may float all boats, but it can also wipe out the shoreline and its reference points used for guidance, and it can bury dangers just beneath the surface where they can rip the boats of those who forget they were there in the first place.
