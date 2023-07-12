Growth has pretty much got a death grip on Jackson County. There are a few places that continue to have the rural ambiance that once dominated the community — the east side of the county has not yet seen the kind of hyper-growth that’s happening in the west side.

Still, the die is cast. Jackson County is quickly becoming a suburban county with all the good and bad that implies.

Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.