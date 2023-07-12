Growth has pretty much got a death grip on Jackson County. There are a few places that continue to have the rural ambiance that once dominated the community — the east side of the county has not yet seen the kind of hyper-growth that’s happening in the west side.
Still, the die is cast. Jackson County is quickly becoming a suburban county with all the good and bad that implies.
There’s no changing the arc of growth once it begins. There is no real way to control any of that, either, no matter what the populist cry of “controlled growth” implies. No local government has either the resources or legal authority to control growth. At best, communities can nudge and respond to growth, but never really control it.
There are upsides to this suburbanization: Local jobs are now plentiful, and the standard of living has increased; local schools have overall improved from the influx of wealthier students and investments in new facilities; and the expanded industrial tax base has helped somewhat to balance the tax digest from being heavily reliant on residential taxes.
But there are downsides as well: Increased traffic, crowded schools, increased crime, soaring home prices and higher property taxes.
I’ll leave it to history to determine how all that balances out decades from now.
•••
For the immediate future, however, Jackson leaders should not just discuss the growth, but also ask the question: What’s missing?
It won’t be long until Jackson County hits 100,000 people. Communities change as population density increases; old systems begin to falter and new demands get placed on communities. (For reference, see “recreation” issues currently floating about around the county where recreation has become a lot more than high school football in the days of yore.)
I suppose there are a lot of ideas people have about what the county needs, but here’s my list of community assets the Jackson County community needs as it moves into suburbia:
1. A community college. Higher education institutions have a number of positive impacts in a community beyond the increased accessibility to higher education for local students. Colleges bring a degree of economic stability and higher paying jobs with an educated workforce. They enrich local arts and entertainment both from their own student plays, music and art and also from the draw they bring of outside businesses that want to be close to a college campus. Jackson does have a small campus from Lanier Tech and the community is surrounded by nearby colleges of all sizes, but given its growth and geographic location, the county needs its own college campus to serve its growing population.
2. A hospital. I realize that small, independent community hospitals are dying as consolidation into larger facilities has been necessary for many health care systems to survive. And Jackson is sandwiched between Athens and Gainesville, both of which have large regional medical centers, including one in Braselton on the county line. Still, as the county grows and growth continues up I-85, it would make sense for Jackson to have a regional hospital facility in the Commerce area to serve a multi-county growth region (Jackson, Franklin, Banks, Madison). As with community colleges, a community hospital brings a lot of positive intangibles to a community, including the development of nearby ancillary medical services. The closure of BJC Medical Center a few years ago has left a void. Seems like an opportunity for a large health care system to fill that in the area.
3. A community-based arts program/musuem. There are a lot of artists in Jackson County, but there’s no art museum or consistent cultural focus. That may sound too artsy-fartsy for a lot of people, but communities are enriched by their arts and having outlets for local artists to showcase their work and for education outreach. This is a huge gap in the community that needs to be filled.
4. Green space downtown. Ok, Braselton has a nice green and Pendergrass is building one with its new downtown development. But Jefferson and Commerce desperately need open green spaces in their downtowns to host festivals and events. This won’t be easy given the amount of existing development in both downtowns, but there are some opportunities in both communities to develop some public green spaces. If you want to save traditional downtowns, make them a place people want to go and gather. The area’s growing millennial population will flock to vibrant downtowns.
5. More passive parks. Jackson County is currently investing in developing passive parks for public use and its Hurricane Shoals Park is often at capacity. Braselton, too, has a passive walking park. But more such parks are needed in a county geographically as large as Jackson. People like rural green spaces for walking, family events and just to enjoy. Now’s the time to buy available land for the future for these; it ain’t gonna get any cheaper.
6. An expanded ag facility. I was an early skeptic about the county’s ag center, but it has proven to be very successful. Now’s the time to build on that with an affiliated open-air facility where a county fair, rodeos and other similar rural-based events could be held. If you want to have a sense of “community” in a rapidly growing county, and to preserve some of its rural history, this is one way to help do that.
7. An outdoor music venue. Ok, this may be a little pie-in-the-sky, but outdoor music festivals are a booming trend in rural areas all around the country. Some are more rustic than others, but outdoor stage venues with ample parking can bring in top talent. Athens is building such a facility, Barrow County has its Innovation Amphitheater, and Gainesville has Ivester Amphitheater at the botantical gardens, so maybe the area is too saturated for another such venue. Still, large outdoor venues with good access could be a community asset.
8. A larger retail sector. This is a decades-old need in the county where there is a lack of retail shops, restaurants, and other businesses. The data is clear on this and it’s something that citizens are increasingly demanding. Look at the response to the new Chick-fil-A in Jefferson. Today, people travel to Athens, Gwinnett and Gainesville to shop, something that hurts the county’s sales tax income and that will increasingly become problematic as the community grows. Governments can’t do much about building retail establishments, but they should maybe make the zoning and approval process easier and quicker as an inducement to bring in these kinds of projects. (Just do them smartly so that the county doesn’t become strip-mall central like so many other suburban counties.)
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.