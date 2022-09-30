Where is the energy?
That question comes to mind as I reflect on the upcoming election for Georgia's governor.
Four years ago, the race between Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacy Abrams was a barn-burner and ended with Kemp winning a narrow victory by just 1.8%.
The rematch this year comes at a very different time, post Covid and post Trump. Both the pandemic and the former president have roiled the state's political pond and are shadows over the Kemp-Abrams rematch.
•••
Current polling shows that incumbent Gov. Kemp is leading Abrams by a pretty large margin of around 8 points.
An incumbent has power and Kemp hasn't been shy in using his platform to put Abrams on the defensive. While Abrams says she wants to raise teacher pay, Kemp actually did it this year with a $5,000 boost. Abrams says that's not enough, but that broader view may not be enough. Teaches are an important constituency and Kemp's move was more than just political rhetoric during an election year.
As for Abrams, she doesn't seem to have the same "wow" factor she had in 2018 as a rising Democratic star. Her close race that year and her influence on the 2020 state Senators' races gained her a national following.
But rising stars are also prime targets. Within Georgia, she has become the main foil around which Republican swing their swords.
The Stop Stacey movement runs pretty deep in the state, especially in conservative rural areas where liberals like Abrams are viewed as "the enemy."
And Abrams is an unabashed liberal. While she may not be the "radical" candidate some GOP'ers think, she's definitely left of center in ways that even independent, moderate voters may not be comfortable supporting. She didn't help herself with moderates earlier this year when she made comments about Georgia being a bad place to live, hyperbole that raised some doubts about her ability to "read the room."
And then there's the racial aspect. The fact that Abrams is a black female is anathema to some white voters. Anti-Abrams memes are often cruel, making fun of her weight, or the gap in her teeth. That probably wouldn't happen to a white male candidate (although today's ugly social media culture is a swamp toward everyone.)
•••
But this race is more than about race. It's true that to win, Abrams has to get a large turnout of black voters in the state, a demographic that is not always reliable in actually turning out to vote. Abrams has done a lot of grassroots work across the state and perhaps she has put in place a system to get that turnout, but that remains unclear. The energy level seems to be low this time.
That doesn't mean Kemp is a shoo-in, however. He has his own turnout problem.
For Kemp, the question is: Will GOP voters in the state vote for him, or skip down the ballot?
Kemp was the receiving end of a GOP backlash in 2020 when he refused to overturn the state's balloting results which helped carry Joe Biden to the presidency. A lot of angry Republicans vowed to never agains vote for Kemp.
Trump is also still fuming at Kemp. If the former president decides to meddle in the state's elections with a high-profile attack on Kemp, it could cost Kemp support from the diehard GOP base.
Although leading in the polls today, Trump could undermine that between now and the election in November.
•••
Related to that dynamic is the Senate race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and former UGA football star and GOP candidate Herschel Walker.
That race is in a statistical tie. Warnock has worked hard to reach out to moderate voters in the state, but Walker has the power of having been a football hero in a state where college football is perhaps a bigger religion than the Baptist church.
Walker's political philosophy is unknown, other than he talks in meaningless tropes and has the backing of Trump. He's pretty much an empty box.
No matter, he will run strong and could unseat Warnock.
And that, in turn, could impact the governor's race. Among black voters, many will support Walker, which means they will have to vote a split ticket if they also want to vote for Abrams. Typically, that kind of dynamic works down-ballot, but in this case, might work up-ballot. They could, in fact, just skip the top of the ballot and vote for Walker.
•••
Of course, there's another possibility. What I see as a lack of energy from the Abrams camp could really be a strategy.
Known that she's a lightening rod and a top-shelf GOP target, Abrams could purposely being keeping a low profile to avoid stirring the political pot. Maybe her plan is to work below the radar as much as possible, knowing that a vast majority of Georgians have already made up their minds on who they support and to just work on driving turnout and appealing to independent voters.
Maybe.
But it's difficult to drive turnout for a candidate who isn't on the marquee brightly enough. Today's political culture is driven more about personality and social media buzz than it is by actual policies.
For now, it's Kemp's race to lose. If Trump stays home and doesn't meddle, Kemp will probably win.
If Trump does get involved in an anti-Kemp effort, then Abrams' chances of winning will go up.
Ironic, isn't it?
