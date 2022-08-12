And the march continues.
The I-85 corridor is quickly becoming a mega-site of development in the Southeast. The Atlanta to Charlotte area is booming along I-85 and Northeast Georgia is in the middle of that growth.
And more's coming.
Banks County recently approved an industrial development at the Martin Bridge Rd. / I-85 intersection despite a lot of controversy. Now, industrial growth is starting to hit Franklin County.
The developers of the Commerce Crossroads project in Commerce (where the new Pepsico is located) are seeking a rezoning at Hwy. 51 and I-85 in Franklin County for a 1.7 million sq. ft. of warehouse space.
Back in Banks County, a development firm is also seeking a rezoning for a large truck terminal near Banks Crossing, off of Hwy. 59 near the Jackson County line around Commerce.
•••
But a looming question is this: Where will all the workers come to supply the labor force for all this development?
And a bigger question: Where will they live?
Over time, people will relocate from other areas of the country to the area. Labor follows available jobs, or at least that has been the history of development. It's why metro areas have grown so much; they offer jobs and amenities that people want.
So while there may be a lag in the labor supply, over time new people moving in will fill that slack, along with some natural growth in the local population.
But the housing question is a bigger issue. Growth brings both good and bad things. Among the bad are overcrowded schools, traffic congestion and political conflict.
Community moods tend to swing and change over time. Today, the mood in much of Northeast Georgia is mostly anti-growth. Whether that is appropriate or not really isn't the question; the anti-growth mood does exist and is putting a lot of pressures on public officials who make zoning and land use decisions.
Because of that, area politicians are starting to bow to public pressure to slow development, especially housing.
Several area counties, including Jackson and Banks, have had rezoning moratoriums on new subdivisions over the last year or so.
But that won't stop the demand for new housing projects. As long as there are people wanting to move to the area, developers will seek to develop property.
•••
An instructive example of how this plays out is currently before the Jackson County government.
Over the past year, the county has been developing plans to implement impact fees to help pay for the cost of growth. But at its recent board of commissioners meeting, chairman Tom Crow cried foul, saying the proposed fee ($3,000 per household) wan't high enough to cover the true cost of new development.
You can get deep into the weeds pretty quickly on that issue. Calculating how much extra cost a new resident adds to county expenses is more art than science.
But Crow argues that existing residents shouldn't have to foot the bill for the extra costs being created by newcomers. (See his letter to the editor this week.)
Impact fees are a way to address that, but it's an imperfect process.
•••
One of the major problems with impact fees is that they raise the cost of new housing in a community. That, by extension, also drives up the price of existing housing, too, since the larger market reacts to new-home sales prices.
In the end, homebuyers pay more for a house, which goes against the idea of having "affordable housing" in a community for the large number of workers needed at all the new industrial locations.
The odd result of this process is to make multi-family housing and rental housing a more attractive option from a price standpoint.
But many people don't like apartments or other multi-family housing developments and rentals can also be a divisive issue in communities.
•••
There are a lot of unintended consequences in all of this. In Jackson County, for example, an impact fee in unincorporated areas might push developers to seek annexations into towns that don't have those fees, creating an internal sprawl of towns that complicate the county's political landscape.
To an extent, local governments are reacting to some things beyond their control. While they often get bashed by the public for "allowing" growth, local governments lack the power to just stop all growth in a free market economy.
Still, one job of government is to help balance the playing field so that economic decisions being made in the private sector don't distort the market in unfair ways.
There will continue to be pressure on local governments to allow more housing stock, including more apartments and rental housing. And there will be counter-pressure to slow housing developments and to add fees that drive up the cost of housing.
Get ready for a rough few years as area governments try to catch up to the growth they're experiencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.