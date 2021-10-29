Finally, after weeks of sickness and death, the September surge of Covid seems to have ended and life is returning to "normal" for most people.
But the deaths linger, trailing the surge by several weeks. Jackson County will soon have 200 confirmed Covid deaths, Banks County has 56 confirmed deaths so far.
Some experts seems to believe the latest surge may be the last one with Covid becoming a low-level disease from now own. Others warn that another variant is possible and could lead to another winter-time surge.
Truth is, nobody really knows what will happen next with the virus.
•••
It's that unknown which has been so frustrating. We don't know exactly how it began. Some politicians have pushed the idea that it came from a Chinese bio lab, but so far there's no hard evidence to support that. Others think it came from a Chinese market where animals transmitted the core virus to humans.
Early in the disease, we really didn't know how it was transmitted so a slew of precautions were suggested. It took some time to confirm that it is mostly transmitted by airborne particles.
And in the early days, doctors didn't really know how to treat patients because there was no protocol for the disease. It took months of experimenting before hospitals began to use various treatments successfully.
Still, the virus is weird. For some who get it, it's only a mild cold. For others, it becomes life-threatening quickly.
While it has mostly killed older adults, there's also some deaths among younger people. A teenager died in Jackson County. At least two people in the 40's have died in Banks County.
And although Jackson County has had more deaths than Banks County (195 vs. 56), Banks County actually has a higher rate of deaths on a per capita basis.
•••
Despite all the death and sickness, a majority of people in both Jackson and Banks counties have not been vaccinated.
That's amazing to me. As soon as I could, I got the jab and recently, got the booster dose.
I can't, for the life of me, understand why there is so much vaccine hesitancy here.
We know what the data shows: Those over age 55 are more highly vaccinated than those younger than 55. In Jackson County, those 55-64 the rate goes over 78% and over age 65, the vaccine rate goes above 90%.
Also in Jackson County, more women are fully vaccinated than men (53% to 45%) and more black citizens are vaccinated than white citizens (56% to 42%).
We also know that during the recent August-September Covid surge, more Jackson County citizens got vaccinated than did over the summer when Covid was less of a threat.
Still, Jackson County is lagging behind the state average of a 50% vaccination rate.
•••
In Banks County, the data is worse.
Banks has one of the lowest vaccine rates in the state at just 30%. And unlike Jackson County where the vaccination rate goes up dramatically for those over age 55, it doesn't go up nearly as much in Banks County.
While the vaccination rate isn't great anywhere in Northeast Georgia, every county around Banks has a much higher rate. Banks is virtually alone in having a low rate.
But why?
We know that nationwide, rural residents are dying at a higher rate per capita than urban residents, despite the potential impact of high-density spreading the virus in urban settings.
So why are rural residents dying at a higher rate?
For Banks County, it isn't a lack of access. Early on in the vaccination program, the Banks County Health Department was one of the most active in the area. People went there from all over to get a vaccine during a time when vaccines were hard to find.
Today, the vaccine is easily available to Banks County residents in area pharmacies and grocery stores.
Something else is going on in Banks County.
•••
I'm not sure exactly what that something is.
Is it rooted in local religious teachings?
Maybe to an extent. Some local ministers have taken to their pulpits to preach against the vaccine, or to question it.
That can be powerful in a rural county where the social influence of local churches remains strong.
But I'm not sure that anti-vaccine preaching is widespread enough to explain the lack of local vaccinations. In fact, it may be that some preachers are just reflecting the views of their congregations rather than deeply influencing their congregations.
Across the nation, there are some studies that show a clear political divide on Covid vaccinations. Conservatives tend to be more anti-vaccine than moderates and liberals.
Banks County is deeply conservative, but so is the entire area. Politics alone doesn't explain why Banks County citizens have not gotten the vaccine at the same rate as the surrounding counties.
•••
All of this is tinged with irony.
In 1859 when Banks County was created, it was named for Dr. Richard Banks. While Dr. Banks didn't live in Banks County, he did live in nearby Gainesville and died a decade before Banks County was created.
The irony is this: Dr. Banks was noted for two things — his surgical skills and his work among the North Georgia Cherokee Indians.
What was his primary work among the Cherokee?
Giving Smallpox vaccinations.
So Banks County was named for a doctor who was very much pro-vaccine in his time, yet today the county is noted for its anti-vaccine views.
•••
But I don't think that view is all-encompassing. Although the state doesn't share data, it doesn't appear that Banks County school students who are required to get various immunizations have a high non-compliance rate.
It seems as if the local opposition to vaccinations is mostly focused on the Covid vaccine.
Maybe that's because it's a new vaccine that has been the subject of a lot of social media misinformation. You see all kinds of crazy anti-vaccine stuff online, most of it false.
But I think there other aspect is the hyper-politics of our era where people have adopted a list of litmus tests around which they identify their "personhood." As I outlined in a pervious column, a lot of people today define their existence as human beings around their politics. We increasingly define ourselves not on our work, or our religious beliefs or our place in the community, but rather we define ourselves based on our political affiliation.
People who consider themselves to be conservative today generally identify as Republican, pro-gun, anti-immigration, anti-abortion, anti-government and increasingly, anti-vaccine.
Being anti-vaccine has become part and parcel to our political worldview. In a tight-knit community, such ideology flows like a river; we dare not be different than our friends and neighbors, so we adopt the prevailing view as our own.
That, of course, isn't 100%. There are local citizens who are conservative but who also have gotten vaccinated.
Still, there is a social pressure to conform to the majority view that is undoubtedly keeping some people from getting vaccinated.
•••
I'm not convinced that anything will change that dynamic. Once people set their beliefs into place, changing those beliefs becomes difficult. The more information we get that challenges our beliefs, the more we dig in our heels and reject all opposing ideas, searching out only that which reinforces our existing ideas.
Maybe it won't matter. Perhaps the worst of Covid is over and the need for vaccinations will wane.
But the lack of local vaccinations should cause us to pause and ask ourselves if we're anti-vaxx because that's what we believe, or are we anti-vaxx because that's what our local social cues tell us to believe?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.