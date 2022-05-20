The impending Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade has sent shockwaves across the nation.
Once considered settled law, the packing of the court with conservative justices in recent years reached a critical mass, creating an opening to overturn one of the most controversial decisions in the past 100 years.
But the overturning of Roe will create a headache for the GOP and conservatives. It will, in fact, take away one of the GOP's main talking points and fundraising fulcrums, while at the same time, energize Democrats to turn out for the 2022 midterm elections.
Overturning Roe is a pyrrhic victory for the political right where energy has been drawn from anti-abortion activism as a way to mobilize voters and raise dollars.
•••
There's a lot to unpack in all of this.
For one thing, Roe is the leading issue of the American Culture War. It has been used by the religious right for decades as a focus-point for raising money and channeling erstwhile religious folks into politics.
More than any other single issue, abortion has been the bridge between the religious right and the political right. Without abortion as a galvanizing issue, that bridge may be taken away and church-folk might go back to focusing more on religion than politics. (A lot of church leaders have, in recent years, abandoned expressions of faith in favor of political expressions. That comes at a time when church membership is in decline across the nation — perhaps the turn away from faith toward politics has something to do with that?)
But while the anti-abortion issue has served as a motivating focus for both religious and political leaders, Americans aren't as absolutist on the matter as are some of those leading voices.
Few Americans support an absolute ban on abortions as some politicians are now calling for. Only 8% of Americans believe all abortions should be totally banned while 61% believe it should be legal in most cases, according to a March survey done by Pew.
A vast majority of Americans, including many Republicans, believe abortions should be legal in cases of incest or rape (69%) or if a pregnancy threatens the life or health of the mother (73%).
But those majority views are getting drowned out by a minority of activists calling for a complete ban on all abortions no matter what the circumstances.
That's a problem for the GOP because it further divides the party at a time when it is already fractured with political infighting. (Nowhere is that infighting more apparent than here in Georgia where the party is at war against itself in several high-level races next week, including the contest for governor.)
The last thing the GOP needs this year is more infighting.
•••
The overturning of Roe also has wider implications for health care.
Currently, there are two kinds of contraceptions: One kind keeps a sperm from fertilizing an egg, while the second kind prevents an already fertilized egg from implanting into the uterus.
The health care community agrees that it's the implanting of a fertilized egg into the uterus that actually begins pregnancy, not the initial fertilizing of sperm and egg.
But a number of political and religious leaders argue that life begins at fertilization and that anything that happens to the egg beyond that point should be banned. If acted into law, that view could ban Plan B, IUDs and other contraceptions that prevent a fertilized egg from implanting.
This is important because in some respects, the 1973 Roe decision is rooted in a 1965 court case (Griswold) that allowed contraceptives to be used nationwide. In that decision, the court implied that couples (at the time only married couples were considered) had a right to privacy about such matters.
For much of the 20th Century, contraceptives were controversial; some states banned them. Today, that view seems crazy, but it's a testament to how the nation's views have evolved over the years.
Still, both Griswold and Roe expanded the idea that Americans had a Constitutional right to privacy in personal matters like contraception and abortions. Will the removal of Roe change how the health care community views privacy concerns in the future?
•••
As most people know, there is no explicit "right to privacy" in the Constitution. Various court rulings have cited different parts of the Constitution as the basis for protecting an individual "privacy" right, but there has not been any consensus on that point.
So there is a fear that when Roe is overturned, the court's opinion could damage decades of precedent that has attempted to define exactly how privacy is protected in the Constitution and under what circumstances. Clearly, the framers of the Constitution did imply that the government's intrusion into our lives is limited; that was the entire point of the Bill of Rights. Just because the word "privacy" doesn't appear in the document doesn't mean such a right doesn't exist.
One of the decisions that comes from all of that is the 2015 Supreme Court ruling that allowed same-sex marriage, knocking down state prohibitions that were in existence at that time. To a degree, that 2015 decision was also rooted in the idea that personal relationships merited some Constitutional protection under a right of privacy banner.
It's not yet clear if the overturning of Roe will, in fact, have implications for other social issues like same-sex marriage. There's some indication that the court's final draft will seek a narrow path since abortions deal with matters of life and death and not social contracts like marriage. But the political left is hyperventilating over what it sees as a precedent that could undo a lot of previous court rulings that affect social issues.
•••
Beyond the culture/political war, however, the abortion issue presents a moral and ethical conundrum.
At some point, an embryo does become a human life.
What is that point? Six weeks? Twelve weeks? Twenty weeks?
I don't know the answer to that.
It's pretty clear, at least to me, that a human life doesn't exist at fertilization or implantation; a mass of cells does not a life make.
But somewhere along the way, a human life does take form.
The 1973 Roe decision attempted to balance that reality with a reasonable limit on when an abortion could be performed and by creating a national standard that the health care community could use as a framework.
It was not a perfect decision. But there will never be a perfect ruling by any court on this issue.
Still, Roe was about as fair as it will ever get on the abortion debate — having it tossed out will create a tremendous amount of confusion and a patchwork of state-by-state laws.
Politics aside, is America better off without Roe?
We're about to find out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.