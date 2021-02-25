If you're not already fatigued from the elections of 2020, Jackson Countians will have the chance to return to the polls next month for a special election to decide the fate of a sales tax used by the three local school systems.
The ESLOST is a special sales tax dedicated for capitol projects in local school districts, projects such as new school buildings, additions, renovations etc. It can also be used for other capitol expenses, such as technology equipment and buses.
It cannot be used for salaries or overhead expenses.
ESLOST is really a no-brainer. Everyone pays sales taxes on purchases, so the ESPLOST captures income from those who don't pay property taxes, including non-residents who buy gas and other things on their way through the community.
Given that, why is it so hard to get people to support ESPLOST renewal every few years?
•••
One part of that may be that in Georgia, there's a confusing number of sales taxes.
There are at least four sales taxes in most communities and some have more. (The Atlanta area has a MARTA sales tax and some counties have a transportation sales tax known as TSPLOST.)
Jackson County levies four sales taxes: The Georgia 4% sales tax that's mandated statewide and used to help fund the state government; a 1% local option sales tax (LOST) that is used by local county and city governments as a regular stream of income for their general funds; a 1% special local option sales tax (SPLOST) that is used by the county and municipalities to pay for special projects and capitol expense, including debt payments for building projects; and a 1% education special local option sales tax (ESPLOST) that's used for school capitol projects.
Both the county/city SPLOST and school ESPLOST sales taxes are set for a certain number of years (usually 5 years), or a dollar maximum and have to be renewed by voters to remain in effect.
That's what will be on the ballot March 16 — a renewal of the local school systems' ESPLOST.
•••
So why is that important?
Because without those ESPLOST dollars, local property taxes would have to go up. That's especially true in fast-growing counties like Jackson where a booming population is putting a lot of pressure on school facilities.
Local school systems are mandated to provide space for those incoming children; they can't just turn them away.
More students require more classrooms and those don't come cheap. Without an ESPLOST, those facilities would have to be built by increasing debt through bond referendums and paid for with property taxes.
ESPLOST funds can be used to pay down that debt and to also accrue to be used directly for capitol expense.
•••
There's another financial aspect to this as well.
Unlike most county and city governments, school systems can't just move money around in their budgets to pay for new facilities. Nor do school systems have the variety of income streams that city and counties enjoy.
Both federal and state funds that go to school systems have to be allocated and spent in very specific ways. Local tax funds have to match some of the federal and state revenue and some positions are mandated by the state, but paid for out of local dollars.
In other words, school financing is a special animal unlike all other local governments — and state auditors are pretty picky about how school systems spend those funds.
Systems really don't have too much flexibility in their budgets, something most casual observers don't often think about.
The one area local schools can control is those ESPLOST dollars and what capitol expense they're used for.
•••
So what are local school systems needing ESPLOST fund for?
The Jackson County School System desperately needs more classrooms on the west side of the county where growth is slamming the system. There are some other technological needs, but additional facilities and expansions are high on that system's list.
Ditto for the Jefferson City School System where leaders want to expand the middle school and do another expansion of the high school.
In the Commerce City School System, the facilities needs aren't yet as pressing, but the potential residential growth sparked by the SK Battery plants could change that overnight. Commerce has some technological needs and has to start planning for growth heading its way.
•••
Given the reality, why do some people always vote against sales tax expansions?
One is a general anti-tax attitude that is prevalent in the nation. People are tired of paying all kinds of taxes, so when they get a chance to vote on a tax, they instinctively vote "no" even if the tax is justified.
Another is a deep suspicion that education systems from elementary to college aren't living up to their mission. That's especially true in the rural South where many education institutions are viewed as being liberal elitists and a convenient target for criticism in today's hyper-polarized environment.
We saw that kind of knee-jerk reaction on the Jackson County Board of Elections when its two GOP members did everything they could to stop and derail the March 16 ESPLOST vote.
The elections board isn't a policy-making body, but those two members didn't get the memo. They fumed and fussed that the county superintendent should have come to them and outlined why they needed the funds.
While those two elections board members don't represent the majority of Republicans in the county, they do represent the underlying tensions that are felt by some taxpayers.
Politically, getting an ESPLOST passed is done by showing parents what's at stake and getting them out to vote in favor of the measure.
Generally, there's no organized opposition to sales tax votes unless it's something odd, like the multi-county TSPLOST vote of a few years back that was defeated in this area.
•••
I've covered Jackson County's three local school systems for over 40 years. I've seen some good things, but also some dumb actions, too. Boards of education aren't infallible — they do make mistakes.
Today, the leadership in the county's three school systems is pretty darn strong and capable. They've all recovered from the Great Recession, which was a huge financial threat. And they've coped about as well as they could with the current Covid pandemic turmoil.
What sets some school districts apart from others is the willingness of the local community to support their education systems. That includes funding and facilities.
There was a time in Jackson County where that kind of support and investment didn't exist and many local schools suffered from the consequences.
Today, the leadership is better. Community support is what sets Jackson County's three systems apart from others in the state and the South.
I can see no good reason to oppose extending the ESPLOST so that all three local school systems can build facilities they clearly need.
The alternative is.... what? Becoming Alabama?
