A recent meeting of the Barrow County Republican Party exemplified a growing split within the GOP.

Since 2020, the GOP has been tearing itself apart between two warring factions: The Trumpist faction believes the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" and that there is a massive amount of voter fraud happening in the country, fraud they claim is being done by Democrats. The other side is made up of mainline Republicans who don't believe "The Big Lie" about 2020 voter fraud and acknowledge that Donald Trump really did lose that election.

Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.

