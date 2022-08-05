A recent meeting of the Barrow County Republican Party exemplified a growing split within the GOP.
Since 2020, the GOP has been tearing itself apart between two warring factions: The Trumpist faction believes the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" and that there is a massive amount of voter fraud happening in the country, fraud they claim is being done by Democrats. The other side is made up of mainline Republicans who don't believe "The Big Lie" about 2020 voter fraud and acknowledge that Donald Trump really did lose that election.
We've seen some of that split in other area county GOP communities where the issue of the 2020 elections has divided loyalties.
But no meeting has laid it as bare as what happened in Barrow County on July 19.
Former Barrow GOP chairman Ken Young told the assembled group of Republicans to "hold onto your seats" as he launched into a pointed criticism of the Trumpist "Big Lie" faction that claims massive voter fraud happened in 2021.
Young said he had worked on Barrow elections for years.
"Not one major problem has been found," he said of Barrow elections.
The GOP crowd responded with boos.
Young plowed on despite an agitated crowd.
"The Barrow County Republican Party is beginning to appear like a fringe group to many of our voters," he said.
After that, about half the crowd stood up and left the meeting.
Young continued, however, decrying the idea of RINO Republicans, those in the GOP who don't follow an abrasive divisive ideology.
Young called on Republican to unite to defeat Democrats, saying that Republicans who don't support GOP candidates "are the real RINO."
Young obviously knew he was facing a hostile crowd, but he did so anyway, speaking truth to those who didn't want to hear it.
The GOP is starting to resemble a "fringe group" with its embrace of The Big Lie and its leaders' weakness on condemning the events of Jan. 6 where the U.S. Capitol was invaded by right-wing fringe groups who wanted to overthrow the 2020 election. Those efforts were encouraged by Trump and many of his core supporters.
Not all Republicans adhere to those ideas, as Ken Young demonstrated. There are a few Republicans on Capitol Hill who want to hold Trump accountable and who openly condemn the events of Jan. 6.
But those voices are often shouted down by more radical elements from within the GOP, Trump and his minions.
What Young is worried about is a very real GOP danger for the party in the upcoming Georgia elections. A number of disgruntled GOP voters are angry with the governor and other state leaders for not rigging the 2020 election for Trump — many of those voters vow to not vote for their party in November, thus helping Democrats.
In addition, the radical element of the GOP could well threaten the party's support from independent voters who may be turned-off by the lies and tacit endorsement of violence coming from GOP radicals.
So Young and other mainstream Republicans are right to worry about where the party is headed and how to keep it unified when a significant part of the party's base has become brainwashed by Trumpist propaganda. No political party can win elections or maintain credibility when it allows fringe groups to dominate the conversation and agenda.
If you want a perfect example of that, look across the aisle at the Democratic Party. The Dems have also allowed their party to be defined by its left-wing elements. Moderate Democrats are out there, but their voices are being drowned out by the whacky left who have increasingly come to dominate the party's agenda.
Because of that, Democrats have lost a lot of support among independent and moderate voters in recent years. Democrats only won in 2020 with anti-Trump votes from independents and moderate Republicans who'd had enough of the former president's craziness.
I suppose there are some Democrats who realize this, but they're not speaking out.
As for the GOP, there are a few people like Ken Young who've dared to challenge the fringe orthodoxy that has come to dominate the party's agenda, but their voices are often drowned out or ignored, as happened in Barrow County when half the GOP crowd bolted the room as Young made his speech.
Truth hurts, but needs to be said.
Ken Young probably didn't change anyone's mind on July 19 with his speech, but his criticism of the GOP's fringe elements was correct and he will, in the future, be regarded as having been a voice of reason in a time of insanity.
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.