Dear Editor: When I sought re-election as Chairman of the Jackson County Republican Party two years ago, the main tenant of my campaign was to restore professionalism to the organization. Having gone through a chaotic experience that convention cycle and the amount of pettiness that was displayed, I knew it was going to be an uphill battle. Nonetheless, through the help of our outstanding volunteers, we managed to establish a Grassroots Get Out the Vote Effort working alongside Republican campaigns to get our nominees elected.
Not every action I took during my tenure has been popular, whether publicly defending our Republican School Board Members from activists in the John Birch Society or denouncing the Cobb GOP’s decision to hold a “justice for January 6th” rally to pay tribute to those who stormed the Capitol. Every decision I made during this term was to do what was best for the Republican brand and win back independent and swing voters.
