If Uvalde police officers and lawmen from other agencies failed to act with the urgency required to end the Robb Elementary shooting, we must know why. Otherwise the period of time marked by Salvador Ramos’ entrance into the school at 11:33 a.m. and his death at 12:50 p.m. surely will become Uvalde’s darkest hour.
The timeline established by the Texas Department of Public Safety seems more complete, although over the past week the agency’s narrative has meandered like a drunken sailor. Assuming it holds, there is much to be skeptical about, especially the reason for the delay proffered by Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo.
If Arredondo truly was in command of the scene on May 24 and believed, as has been widely reported, that the crime scene had changed from active shooter to a barricaded suspect, he simply was wrong. The majority of Ramos’ shots were reported in the first minutes of his entry into Robb, but sporadic fire continued until the end.
Children were alive in those connected classrooms until the moment officers unlocked the door and killed the shooter. Children were alive and others were gravely wounded, which means the suspect was an ongoing threat to their survival.
That is borne out in the horrific fact that two students in rooms 111 and 112 made a total of eight 911 calls for police to help them, including one at 12:46 when the caller pleaded: “Please send the police.” Other survivors cowered in mute terror under desks or smeared themselves with another person’s blood and played dead.
Meanwhile, 19 officers from the Uvalde PD, school district, DPS and Border Patrol waited – apparently frozen by orders or fear – in the hallway.
None of us can say with certainty that he would have charged through that doorway. The assault-style rifle Ramos carried was capable of firing high-velocity rounds at the rate of 45 per minute. Officers who finally banded together to act knew they might be killed or wounded. But Ramos could not long defend against a motivated force, as was proved at 12:50 p.m.
In the coming weeks and months, these issues will be scrutinized from every possible angle – 911 recordings and how dispatch forwarded the information to officers at the scene (Arredondo says he did not get it), video, witness testimony and body cameras – and then pronounced upon by a range of experts from DPS to the FBI and finally, U.S. Department of Justice. And then what?
The fact will remain that we as a nation must find common ground to slow the killing. If mistakes were made by our citizens, they will have to live with it for as long as they draw breath. That is a terrible punishment. But they alone did not make it legal for a troubled 18-year-old to buy an assault-style rifle and 1,000 rounds of ammunition. They did not place us in a state and county where access to mental health care ranks as the worst in the nation or in a poor school district without adequate funds to truly “harden” its schools. And they played no part in creating the psychopath who crushed our city’s soul.
Sadly, there is no single solution. Restricting access to assault-style rifles alone will not solve the problem. Nor will more rigorous background checks with waiting periods or creating red flag laws to identify potential mass murderers.
We do, however, have a starting point for change, because most Americans are revolted by our nation’s litany of mass killings. They are repulsed by the carnage and terrified that it could happen to them or, God forbid, their children. They hear Uvaldeans plea to “do something,” a message President Joe Biden heard here last Sunday and shared with the nation during a televised address on Thursday.
Do something. Raise the legal age to purchase all firearms to 21, the same that is required for a handgun or a pack of smokes. Remove liability protections for firearms manufacturers who are targeting our teenagers with messages of killing. And for God’s sake, restrict high-capacity magazines to law enforcement and the military.
To do nothing is to feed the national nightmare that long ago crossed the line into domestic terrorism.
