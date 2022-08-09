A federal judge threw out a lawsuit recently from three U.S. House Republicans challenging fines they incurred for violating a post-Jan. 6 requirement that members pass through metal detectors before coming to the House floor.

U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly dismissed the suit brought by Reps. Andrew Clyde of Athens, Georgia, Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania and Louie Gohmert of Texas — all of whom were fined for entering the House chamber without being screened.

