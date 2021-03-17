Dear Editor:
Public libraries have been around for centuries. Benjamin Franklin founded the first free public library in North America. His goal was for everyone to be able to enjoy books and reading.
When one thinks of a library, the first thing to come to mind could be a bespectacled bun-wearing librarian shushing you. Today’s librarians celebrate their uniqueness and cull their special talents to benefit their communities.
You no longer have to just depend on what the library closest to you has on its shelves.
The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson is a part of a borderless library system. We are part of the Piedmont Regional Library System, which covers Banks, Barrow, and Jackson Counties.
While many aspects of public libraries have changed, our fundamental goals have not. We are still dedicated to creating young readers, ensuring access to information for everyone, and celebrating our diversity.
Harold S. Swindle Public Library remains committed to providing materials from all points of view, free expression, and free access to ideas. By reading a wide range of literature, children learn about the world they live in, and how to empathize with people that are different from them.
On occasion, deceased authors’ books are no longer printed depending on what their heirs decide. In many cases, Dr. Seuss, being one, his widow Audrey Geisel inherited his entire estate. She formed Dr. Seuss Enterprises which controls the copyright on all of his works.
This is not the first time a Dr. Seuss' book has ceased being published. One of his earlier works, “Pocket Book of Boners” is no longer published due to the evolution of the meaning of words.
Ceasing publication on books is not a reflection on the author or an attempt to restrict others from reading the books. It is an opportunity to review whether the material in the books could portray certain ethnicities, religions, or genders in a hurtful or derogatory way.
There are many books that are no longer in print. Many out-of-print books are still available through the PINES library system.
The Piedmont Regional Library System does not endorse or advocate the content of the materials in the collection. We strive to protect the rights of all our patrons and their freedom to read.
Sincerely,
Sherri Jordan-Stephens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.