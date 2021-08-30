Submitted by Craig Geigler
Nicholson resident
As you drive along Georgia 335 from Nicholson to Jefferson, you may have seen a sign on the right-hand side of the highway overlooking Staghorn Lake. It says “Staghorn, Save our Lake." It is part of another Jackson County success story.
It is part of a campaign led by a few courageous individuals to raise $190,000. This is the amount of money required by expert contractors to repair the Staghorn dam spillway pipe. The pipe is about 25 years old and the materials used are old and deteriorating.
Divers have gone down and examined the pipe. It is clear that unless action is taken to reinforce the weak pipe, the earthen dam will fail. This will result in most of the water in the 38-acre lake flowing downstream and leaving a swamp filled with dead fish and mosquitoes.
Staghorn is a private lake. Residents don’t want to lose this wildlife sanctuary filled with largemouth bass, blue gills, croppies and catfish. Other wildlife enjoying the lake include beavers, turtles, hawks and cranes. It is also one of the few large neighborhood lakes that chemical tests show is not polluted. Staghorn Lake is a great place for residents who have paid their dues to take their family for a summer swim and enjoy the cool water and beautiful beach. You can’t beat the fishing, people say.
I spoke with Pam McGee about her efforts to raise the $190,000 to repair the dam so work can commence in mid-September. She is head of the Friends of Staghorn Lake Capital Campaign. I learned a lot. Pam said that it has been a team effort to raise so much money with neighbors contacting neighbors encouraging them to give generously in amounts of $1,100 to $4,000.
After a successful kick-off campaign on July 8, 2021, fund raising commenced and money has been coming in weekly so that the neighborhood is now just $35,000 short of its goal. Pam says that based on the trends and new contributions, we are getting closer to reaching the goal. She said it is amazing to find so many caring people. Those people who can’t give now are even willing to sign a pledge to contribute in the next year.
During these difficult times, it is nice to find a community where a majority of people, most not living on the lake, are willing to share the joy of watching the lake continue to be a place of enjoyment for generations to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.