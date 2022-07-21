(Editor's Note: The following article from Georgia Recorder outlines some of the issues related to the new 988 Mental Health Hotline that begins this week across the country. Northeast Georgia communities see a lot of mental health issues and most lack the resources to deal with those. Suicides are epidemic in the area, as are drug and substance abuse problems. All too often, a mental health crisis involves law enforcement where people who need critical mental health treatment instead end up in a jail cell. The new 988 call number won't solve all those problems, but could be the start of a new approach as to how the state deals with mental health issues. Maybe this new system, in addition to the focus on mental health and gun violence, will begin to shift the dialogue and direct more resources to help those in crisis. — Mike Buffington, editor)

By Jill Nolan

