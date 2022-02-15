By Craig Gieler
I live on Staghorn Lake in Nicholson. On February 1, my wife, Susan, looked out our kitchen window toward the lake and saw a strange sight. She thought it was a vulture eating something in one of our oak trees. We put the binoculars on it and low and behold it was an immature bald eagle. So, after snapping a number of pictures, I finally got the clear image shown here.
After reading about it, I learned that bald eagles were introduced back into Georgia in 1979. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, bald eagles have been seen often on Lake Lanier. What is particularly interesting is the DNR actually found a nest at Don Carter State Park. So, I guess it isn’t unreasonable to see a bald eagle in Jackson County. It was suggested to me that immature bald eagles may be looking for new areas to nest. So, keep your eyes open.
We sometimes forget that Jackson County’s rivers, lakes and streams are the home to all kinds of fowl. I know that on Staghorn Lake I have seen blue herons, king fisher and white cranes and migrating birds such as wood ducks and coots. We even have a swan.
Back in 1998 when Kenny Rogers moved to his 150-acre estate in Nicholson, he bought a number of farm animals for his twin 4-year-old boys, Justin and Jordan. There were alpacas, llamas, a goat and a donkey. Kenny also had trumpeter swans on his 8-acre lake.
The swans escaped and made their home on nearby Staghorn Lake. One of my neighbors, Barb Fox, who has passed, named the swans Ashley and Aubrey. The swans had babies. All six babies were eaten, I think, by turtles. The male swan, Aubrey was killed by coyotes. You can still see Ashley today using her long flexible neck to reach down and grab shoots while swimming along the shoreline of Staghorn Lake.
