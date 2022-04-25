By Craig Gieler
If you live in areas of Jackson County where construction is significantly changing the landscape and traffic is making driving more dangerous, this article may be of interest. It is about how residents can work with the Georgia Department of Transportation to improve their community.
For those of you driving between Jefferson and Nicholson along Hwy. 335 (also known as Brockton Road), you have undoubtedly seen the beautiful Chapel built under the leadership of Jack Holder. There have been many happy couples married there almost all year round. It is the Chapel next to Staghorn Lake. The road is in perfect condition. It has a raised accordion center and sides to let drivers know when they are out of their lane and raised pavement markers for night driving.
The Georgia Department of Transportation does an amazing job with our roads and has won awards in recent years for innovative construction techniques used on bridges, creative use of information technology and more. In 2019, Georgia ranked second in the nation for excellent road infrastructure according to one respected organization. Only 5% of Georgia's roads were considered in poor condition and only 4% of its bridges were found structurally deficient by the FHA.
But according to residents living in Staghorn Plantation Estates there is a major problem along Hwy. 335. The portion of Hwy. 335 about one mile west of Hwy. 441 is one of the few places where vehicles can pass each other. It is a relatively straight stretch of road. People living close to Hwy. 335 can watch and hear drivers cross the raised center lane attempting to pass at high rates of speed along this section of road. And once drivers build up the speed to pass the next half mile of road involves dangerous curves and blind driveways. It is scary. Residents call it the “Staghorn Chapel Speedway.”
One of the people in the Staghorn community contacted the GDOT in Gainesville to try and get some help for residents living next to Highway 335 by getting the speed reduced from 55-mph to 45-mph. Pam McGee contacted the GDOT and learned that there are extensive laws and policies that govern the establishment of speed zones.
When the GDOT investigates corridors for speed limit adjustments on state routes, they are required by law to perform what is called an Engineering and Traffic Investigation (ETI) which looks at the corridor as a whole, with its driveways, crash history and even a collection of speeds of travelers along the stretch of roadway. The GDOT is required to post the speed limit within 5 mph of the speed at which 85% of traffic travels. So, for example, if the 85% of speed is pulled at around 60-mph, they would post at 55-mph and 65-mph.
So, it is possible that if enough vehicles exceeded the speed limit on a stretch of road, it would become more likely that the posted speed would be increased, that is until enough accidents occurred to change the speed limit. That policy didn’t sound good to concerned Staghorn area residents.
To compound the problem, along the winding curve leading to the “Staghorn Chapel Speedway," there are four new houses being built very close to the highway. And soon a major dam repair construction job involving heavy equipment will begin right next to Staghorn Chapel.
Two weeks ago, a bucket truck equipped with an extendable, hydraulic boom carrying a large bucket for raising workers up was driving toward Jefferson on Hwy. 335 and went off the road and turned over right at Staghorn Chapel. Thankfully no one was killed.
Things could easily go from bad to worse for residents, but this story has a happy ending. I just learned that the GDOT has reviewed construction and housing changes along the “Staghorn Chapel Speedway” and is now planning to put cautionary signs out on Hwy. 335 adjusting the speed to 45-mph. They will also do another survey of the traffic that will monitor the average speed of traffic along Hwy. 335.
That is good news. I understand that Pam and other residents living along Hwy. 335 will continue to work with the GDOT to jointly make the “Staghorn Chapel Speedway” into a safe place to live. They hope to change the cautionary yellow signs to enforceable white signs.
Do you have problems like this in your Jackson County neighborhood that need GDOT attention? Don’t be afraid to give them a call. They will listen to your concerns.
