By Sen. Frank Ginn 

On Monday, February 6, the Senate convened to begin our fifth week of the session. The pace has started to speed up as the Senate heard and voted on a number of bills both on the Senate floor and in committees. As we rapidly approach Crossover Day, the Senate is operating full steam ahead to ensure all necessary legislation is passed and sent across the hall to the House before Legislative Day 28.

