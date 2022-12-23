The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned. — Isaiah 9: 2 (NIV)

Circle of love, halo of light

R. Garry Glenn is an author, educator/coach, award-winning print and broadcast journalist and world-champion weightlifter. As a Certified Lay Servant speaker in the United Methodist Church, from McEver Road Church, he has served as a guest speaker in churches across northeast Georgia. He is a 1972 Honor Graduate of Jefferson High and a 1976 Phi Beta Kappa honor graduate of UGA. He was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, Georgia Chapter, in April. He and his wife Jill live in Oakwood with their dog, Rue.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.