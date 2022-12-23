R. Garry Glenn is an author, educator/coach, award-winning print and broadcast journalist and world-champion weightlifter. As a Certified Lay Servant speaker in the United Methodist Church, from McEver Road Church, he has served as a guest speaker in churches across northeast Georgia. He is a 1972 Honor Graduate of Jefferson High and a 1976 Phi Beta Kappa honor graduate of UGA. He was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, Georgia Chapter, in April. He and his wife Jill live in Oakwood with their dog, Rue.