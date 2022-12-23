The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned. — Isaiah 9: 2 (NIV)
Circle of love, halo of light
When Jesus was born on that Christmas night.
And oh, what a night that holy night was
When Bethlehem glowed in a circle of love — Dolly Parton
At this time of year, the images of light abound. Our houses and lawns are ablaze with light as Christians and non-Christians alike celebrate a holiday originally designed to celebrate the arrival of "the light of the world."
I suppose it is somewhat ironic that the secular seems to have overtaken the holiday that probably grew out of pagan celebrations already in place which honored the turn of the year at the winter solstice. The Yule or "Jul" celebrations had already been around for thousands of years and the winter celebration known as Saturnalia was celebrated by the Romans. Based on the story that the shepherds were out in the fields with their sheep, most scholars figure Jesus was probably born in spring, or maybe summer. In fact, after the early church chose December 25th as the "official" birthday of Jesus, early Christmas parties were frowned upon for many years by the church because of the rowdy behavior left over from those old bacchanalian celebrations. I prefer to think of it as an opportunity to tie the Christian faith in with an already established event and turn it more towards Christianity, much as Paul declared "the unknown god" to the Athenians in the book of Acts.
Light is also a prominent part of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah (Chanukah); as people of that faith light the nine-armed menorah in remembrance of the re-dedication of the Second Temple and the recovery of Jerusalem during the Maccabean revolt against the Seleucid Empire in the second century BC. The celebration is also sometimes known as "The Festival of Lights" in remembrance of the miraculous extension of a single jar of oil which enabled lamps to be lit for eight days. This year, the celebration began the evening of December 18th and will end on the evening of December 26th. Light is part of it.
The images of light in both sacred and secular literature abound. It is a characteristic of light, that no matter how deep the darkness is, light is not overcome by it. In fact, light dispels darkness in its immediate vicinity; and the greater the light, the less of the darkness. Light is powerful and comforting. It symbolizes knowledge, or "enlightenment."
The Magi, those "wise men" of the Bible, after all, followed the light of a new star. Whether it was the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn, a comet, some other "natural phenomena" or something entirely beyond those, they followed the light and were forever changed.
At the house, we keep a couple of night-lights burning to enable those early pre-dawn trips to the bathroom or to grab a drink of water be less eventful. It's amazing how much clarity those tiny bulbs add to the situation. No matter how deep the darkness, a little light goes a long way.
In the darkness that existed along the western front during World War I on Christmas Eve, the allied soldiers huddled in the trenches began to hear something, and it wasn't the sound of gunfire. It was the sound of a German soldier singing, "Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht, Alles schläft; einsam wacht..." Perhaps they did not know the meaning of the words, but they recognized the melody. It was "Silent Night:" and they began to sing along.
By the dawn of Christmas Day, at various places along the Western Front, an unofficial truce had broken out. The soldiers from both sides met in no-man's land and exchanged small gifts of trinkets, button, hats, candy, and cigarettes. Then, in perhaps the most outlandish event of the Great War, they organized a soccer (football) match! In the middle of a World War, they played soccer. Maybe they didn't keep score; and maybe that was better. The War was put on hold, to allow peace on earth. Now, not everyone approved of this. Many of the officers, who after all, probably didn't do a lot of the trench fighting. frowned upon it, as did a young German corporal named Adolf Hitler. I figure if Hitler thought it was a bad idea, it must have been a great idea. The light of peace broke through the darkness of a World War, if only for a little time. This was an event recorded in history and on old black and white photographs; and celebrated in film and music. Garth Brooks did a tribute in the touching song, "Belleau Wood." Sadly, the truce was not to last. Soon enough, somebody shot somebody else, and the war resumed for nearly four more years.
Yet, on that Christmas in 1914, those soldiers declared, "On this day, I will not kill anyone. On this day, I will wage peace, not war. On this day, I will play soccer, instead of using a machine gun. On this day, I choose to live in the light."
It occurs to me that we have to make decisions every day-perhaps not very often as life-or-death as what those young men in WWI did; but our decisions have consequences nevertheless. We can choose to do good or to do evil. We can choose light over darkness. We can choose to wage war, to spread dissension, or promote peace.
I think my dog Rue likes me — especially when I walk her and pet her and feed her; but I doubt that she spends a lot of time thinking about the morality of her decisions. If I am swimming in the ocean and am bitten by a shark, it's not because that shark hates me. Maybe it was hungry. It's just what sharks do. People, however, should be more than dogs and sharks. We have the God-given ability to choose right and wrong.
When the angelic chorus filled the skies with light and song on that first Christmas, they sang about peace on earth and good will to mortals. These days, in such a contentious society with war abounding, does that seem like a pipe dream?
I remind you that in the middle of a World War, on Christmas, young men chose to battle each other in soccer, rather than battle with guns and bayonets.
If they can do that, on that day, why can't we? The answer is, we can. If we just want to-and not just at Christmas-but all the time. May the Light of the World shine upon you this Holiday season and into the New Year, and grant you His Peace, both now and always.
Merry Christmas!
