R. Garry Glenn, JHS class of '72, is a former sportswriter, writer and mailman for the Jackson Herald, as well as an author, educator, award-winning journalist and world-champion weightlifter. As a Certified Lay Servant Speaker in the United Methodist Church, from McEver Road UMC, he has served as a guest speaker in churches around northeast Georgia. He and his wife Jill are sheltering in Oakwood with their dog, Rue.