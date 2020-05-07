Dr. Rob Bruce, our pastor at McEver Road United Methodist Church, challenged us to write down a list of things Jesus is teaching us during this time of pandemic. I will admit, when this thing first started, I was a bit flip and cavalier. After all, the other "pandemics" had not touched us to any great extent — SARS, Ebola, Swine Flu, Avian Flu, etc.
However, the novel coronavirus combined infectious virulence with mortality and the unique nature of a fast-moving, mobile, global society here in century #21 in a modality heretofore unseen. It got my attention.
So, I have learned that life is precious. It is a gift from God. Our friends and families are also gifts and also precious. I miss them and I pray for them daily.
We’ve talked over the phone and video-chatted, but it’s not the same as being with them. I want to hug my grandsons. My youngest just had his fourth birthday and we missed it.
I have already said that I will be a better kinsman and a better friend when all this winds down and I pray God will help me keep that vow.
I also pray that we all will be kinder to one another. I have already seen some of this. The other day my grand-nephew, Taylor Glenn, told me "Uncle Garry, if y'all need anything let me know. If you need any food, I'll bring it to you." That brought tears to my eyes then and it does again as I write this.
Other things that I have learned: There is no lack of blame to be passed around and boy, are both sides quick to assign it.
Could we have done better? Well, duh, sure, if we had known then what we know now we could have gone back and prevented it from getting out in the first place! But, based on what I said above, plus the reluctance of the Chinese government to shoot straight with numbers, what they did or didn't do, and so forth, we just didn't do it.
To quote that great existential philosopher Willie Nelson, "I know just what I'd change if I went back in time somehow; but there ain't nothin' I can do about it now."
This leads me to something else I have learned. Both the administration and the media continue to play their daily game of "Gotcha!" a puerile, juvenile exercise at best. He said, she said, who contradicts whom, blah, blah, blah.
For those who have dug in their heels, Donald Trump is either a messiah or the anti-Christ. Take it from me, he is neither. We would be better served if we could all agree to move on from here. What do we do NOW? How can we help each other NOW? Let's let the facts be our guide.
Speaking of which, of course the conspiracy theories pop out from every nook and cranny, but the fact is, on or about April 10, COVID-19 became the daily leading cause of death in the USA, more than heart disease, cancer, or accidents.
The daily body count has become almost numbing. It's almost like we're keeping score. I am glad to see that the nightly news has started telling us some positive things; but I think we should also be apprised of how many people recover and SURVIVE. That rate is pretty high.
I have been encouraged by people in the public eye who have gone out of their way to raise money and awareness, including many of those in the entertainment/sports businesses. For those on the front lines in healthcare and our first responders, whatever we say in gratitude is not nearly enough. These stories of sacrifice and compassion warm my soul.
For those and for private citizens who simply drive by and shout encouragement or “Happy Birthday!” thank you. There is goodness left in the world.
I have also learned that at whatever time it happens, going back to anything approaching "normal" is a tough call. Some folks have flat run out of food and money and the difficulty of wading through the federal and state bureaucracy to get unemployment and other funds has not helped. Some may be thinking that their situation is so dire, going back to work is close to being a matter of survival, life and death for them. I understand that and you gotta do what you gotta do.
If I had been the governor, I would have waited until at least May 1 to give everyone time, from his announcement that day, to slowly ramp back up. That date was more or less the original plan as I recall; but nobody asked me. Jake Fromm did not ask me about his decision either.
If you don't have to get a haircut, don't. Just grow it out a little more, or attack it yourself.
Mine is currently very short. It's not like anybody is going to see you anyway.
I can workout at home. Take-out is fine. I can afford to wait a bit longer for the other things, and even then, I plan to take tentative and highly disinfected steps.
In fact, I do not feel the urge to bowl, get a body part pierced, or anything tattooed any time soon.
What the hell are the movie theaters going to show that anybody wants to see anyway, since the studios have pushed back the release of their big film investments and those movies that were playing have pretty much been rushed to streaming services?
I say again, just because you CAN do something, does not necessarily mean you SHOULD. Some people have chosen not to and that too is fine. Protest if you must; but no one has the right to be violent.
As I said above, I know statistics show most people who become infected will survive, but if you or a loved one is in that category who won’t, statistics do not mean much.
It is up to all of us to watch out for the “won’t” as best we can.
I have also learned that a lot of the stuff we actually should be doing, we probably aren't. In that respect, we haven't changed a whit from before this all hit.
Just a few random thoughts, friends. I hope and pray that we will all be well and safe in the days to come.
Pray for one another and for our leaders, even if you don't like them; maybe, especially if you don't like them. God Bless.
