By BOC Chairman Tom Crow

On December 31, 2024, my retirement date, I will have served 20 years on the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. Because my grandchildren are growing up way too fast and I am missing way too many activities, I am realizing now is the time to retire. Grandparents realize the time between grandkids being babies and starting their independent adult life is very short. I want to spend more of that short time with my grandchildren.

