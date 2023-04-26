By BOC Chairman Tom Crow
On December 31, 2024, my retirement date, I will have served 20 years on the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. Because my grandchildren are growing up way too fast and I am missing way too many activities, I am realizing now is the time to retire. Grandparents realize the time between grandkids being babies and starting their independent adult life is very short. I want to spend more of that short time with my grandchildren.
Thanks to the citizens for your confidence and support as your commissioner.
My fellow commissioners, citizens of Jackson County, and many dedicated employees have accomplished many outstanding projects during the years that I have been privileged to serve as a commissioner. A few are listed below.
1. Supported the Sheriff’s Department and the many dedicated deputies.
2. Expanded the Senior Citizens Facility twice.
3. Built the Fire Training Facility (estimated to save our citizens and businesses more than $5 million each year on fire insurance premiums. The savings are made possible by the many Volunteer Firemen in Jackson County.
4. Supported and improved the (JCCI) Jackson County Correctional Institution Fire Brigade started by Warden Joe Dalton which saves our Citizens about $1 million each year.
5. Built three new ambulance stations and converted all stations to better industrial type ambulance units.
6. Expanded the public transportation service.
7. Built and improved many recreational facilities, purchased several hundred acres of raw land for future needs. Programs have increased from about 2000 children in 2005 to over 5000 children today with 8 new additional programs.
8. Paved and upgraded many miles of roads (over 80 miles of gravel roads paved).
9. Responded to many natural disasters in Jackson County.
10. Built the Jackson County Agricultural Facility which is utilized almost daily by many different activities and Citizens.
11. Implemented a Pandemic Vaccination Center (vaccinated several thousand Citizens with the help of many individual volunteers, our Emergency Service Dept., JC staff, and the Ag Center.
Because of my family’s lifelong living and believing in Jackson County, I have always acted to preserve our rural heritage while safeguarding private property rights (the farmer has the right to sell the land when his family’s need arises).
Because I still believe in these two ideals, I am choosing to recommend and support Marty Clark as the next Chairman of Jackson County Board of Commissioners. Marty has proven his belief in Jackson County with his many years of supporting and volunteering with school programs, FFA, 4H, in classrooms, the Jackson County Farm Bureau, Leadership Jackson County, and the Cattlemen Association. He has also worked on promoting, building and securing financing for the new Agricultural Facility, Jackson County Planning Commission, Board of Adjustments, The Jackson County Community Prayer Breakfast, and many other activities.
Working with Marty for many years, I have seen his dedication to the betterment of Jackson County and the Citizens living here. He helped on many of the projects listed above.
He will make an outstanding Chairman of the Board of Commissioners.
