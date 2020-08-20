By Virginia Stephens Webb
Democratic Delegate for the Democratic National Convention
Habersham County
This week, Democratic delegates throughout the nation who were elected to be delegates at our National Convention declare our vision for the future of the United States of America. We are mindful of the challenging times we are now facing, but we are determined, because we know the stakes are immeasurably high for the future of our nation.
For me, this is my second time to have the honor to represent the citizens of Georgia’s 9th Congressional District as a Delegate for the Democratic National Convention. I take this position seriously, as I believe in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and the future for our country. Joe Biden’s responsible leadership is what America needs during this period of turmoil in government. It is time we restore respect and honor to the office of President of the United States, and Joe Biden will do just that.
As Americans, Democrats believe in the Declaration of Independence and the powerful phrase; all are created equal, endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
From our 2020 Platform, Democrats will fight to repair the soul of this nation and unite and revive our country: “We must heal our nation’s deepest wounds, not fan the flames of hate. Democrats will root out structural and systemic racism in our economy and our society, and reform our criminal justice system from top to bottom, because we believe Black lives matter. We will ensure that our nation continues to prize diversity and compassion, and welcomes those who yearn to participate in our great democratic experiment by creating a humane, 21st century immigration system that benefits all Americans.”
Since the founding of our union, the nation has been tested many times, through civil war, a great depression, two world wars, segregation, the threat of nuclear annihilation and now a great Coronavirus pandemic threating the lives of millions of Americans. It is time that our nation demand its leaders abandon the politics of partisan division and work to find creative solutions for the common good of all Americans that will unite us once again.
Democrats will work across party lines in areas that affect all our citizens; expand access to mental health and substance use treatment, work to guarantee a secure and dignified retirement, protect consumers rights, continue to support of our military, veterans and their families, combating human trafficking, protecting family owned farms, combating human trafficking, ensure that higher education is affordable and accessible, strengthening our US Postal Service, work to achieve racial justice and equality, support faith and service and much more.
Today we need trustworthy and respected leadership to guide us through the challenges we face. The citizens of our country deserve a leader of whom we can be proud and to restore our economy and the health of our nation. Joe Biden will do so with honor and respect.
This year represents the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment, winning the woman’s right to vote. From 1918 through 1920, my paternal grandmother, Stuart Annie Stephens, from Danville, Virginia, marched with her fellow sister warriors for the right to vote. Now, 100 years later, I encourage all Americans to use this power of voting to impact change.
Come this November I will remember the sacrifices my Grandmother Stephens and thousands of other women made for my right to vote. I hope you will join me in voting and work to make the United States of America a united country again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.