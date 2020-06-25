As it seems like the Elections Board has become a weekly staple in the newspaper, I wanted to write and address the voters of Jackson County directly.
I was appointed as Chairman of the Jackson County Board of Elections and Registrations a little over a year ago, and boy, what a year it’s been! I presided over the transition from a three-person non-partisan Board to a five-person partisan board. We’ve lost one experienced and long-serving Board member, Theressa Tate, but have had the good fortune to have her seat filled by James White, a long-serving and experienced poll worker.
In the past twelve months we, as a board, have dealt with a number of issues that most county elections Boards wouldn’t deal with in a decade. We re-wrote our bylaws to adjust for the two additional members.
We’ve transitioned from paperless voting machines to printed ballots scanned by optical scanners. We’ve dealt with the recall petition process regarding two public officials. We’ve met electronically by Zoom due to a worldwide pandemic.
We’ve twice decided a candidate eligibility challenge. We dealt with the largest submission of absentee ballots in Jackson County history. And as I write this, we’re currently conducting a recount of an election that was decided by less than 15 votes.
All of these extraordinary challenges are in addition to the regular challenges of the Board, including certifying elections, reviewing and voting on absentee and provisional ballots, and dealing with polling place issues among many others.
As has been well publicized, we don’t always agree, and the divisions aren’t always along party lines either. Each of the board members has a diverse wealth of experience that he or she brings to the table, and it appears to me that each Board member gives thoughtful consideration to the issue before us prior to voting. Furthermore, the elections office director, staff, and volunteers are phenomenal at their job and passionately dedicated to the voters.
With all of that being said, I am the only board member not appointed by a political party. I’ve tried to clean up the mess that the prior board chairman left for me, and I’ve tried to run the board in a fair, professional (but relaxed), and non-partisan manner.
Unfortunately, the chairman of the Jackson County Republican Party apparently does not like the way I do business. In addition to disrupting our most recent Board meeting with complaints and demands for my resignation (to the point that I’ve considered asking Sheriff Mangum to provide a deputy for future meetings), chairman T.J. Dearman has now taken his attacks on me to a new level.
Chairman Dearman decided it would be a great idea to leave a series of negative reviews for my law firm online, including “These guys only care about the money” and “Simply not professional, as well as bad attitude.” It was easy to trace back the profiles to Dearman, because while he did not use his name, he used his favorite sporting teams and gave a 5-star review to his home address, listed as “Dearman Manner.” When confronted by e-mail, Dearman admitted his guilt.
This is patently unfair to me and my employees, who work hard for our clients and strive for great results for them. This is why good people don’t go into public service. This is why people dislike partisan politics.
To be frank, I don’t care what any political party wants either me or the elections office to do. My job, as I see it, is to be the representative of the Jackson County voter, not any political party or its representative. My focus is on ease of registration, ease of voting, training of staff and workers, and accuracy of results. I will not resign, no matter what dishonest tactics are used against me.
I instead promise to make sure that elections are conducted like the one culminating on June 9: short lines for voting, helpful and well-trained poll workers, and timely results. I will continue to make sure that our voters and poll workers are treated fairly, and that our elections office is a model for other counties to follow. Jackson County’s voters deserve nothing less.
