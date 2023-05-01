By Billy Chism
CNI News Service
Phil Hudgins has written a new book titled “Grace and Disgrace: Living with Faith and the Leader of the Dixie Mafia,” by Ruby Nell Birt, as told to him.
I’ve known Hudgins for years as a columnist and senior editor. He’s also written two other fine books. But his third one, just out, is in a class by itself.
The genius of this true-crime book is that Phil Hudgins—after more than 20 lengthy interviews with Ruby Nell Birt and her youngest child, Shane Birt, along with dozens of others—let Ruby Nell tell her story in the first person.
Hudgins easily could have told the same story of Ruby Nell, wife of one of the most cold-blooded killers in modern-day Georgia history, by simply recounting what Ruby told him.
Instead, he gave voice to Ruby Nell, who spoke freely and from the heart, beginning in the first chapter. That’s when she recounted how she came to marry Billy Sunday Birt before a justice of the peace on April 14, 1954. He was almost 17. Ruby Nell was a month shy of 13.
Ruby Nell’s parents objected. Billy Birt had other ideas. He threatened Ruby Nell’s father in such a way that her parents had no choice but to lie about her age and okay the marriage.
Ruby Nell, now 80, recalls: “I look at my granddaughters and great-granddaughters today and can’t imagine them being married at twelve or thirteen years old. Actually, I can’t imagine any girl being a wife at that tender, impressionable age. But I officially became Bill Birt’s Pretty Woman that afternoon, and I was determined to be a good wife.”
Unfortunately for Ruby Nell, her new husband had other ideas. He flaunted his marriage vows without any regard for his young wife.
Ruby put it this way: “In 1954, as soon as we were married, he was running around with other women practically every week. And he treated me like a misbehaving puppy if I got in his way.”
Billy Birt and like-minded thugs living in Winder, Georgia, and the surrounding area of Northeast Georgia started running moonshine in the late 1960s. Soon, these men put together a loosely organized group focused on illegal activities—from car stealing, liquor making and burglary to robbery, arson and murder.
Billy Birt became a hit man, killing for money. He is known to have killed at least 50 people.
Ruby Nell, during this time, found herself having babies and looking after young children. There were five children. All are still alive. The oldest, Stoney, was born in 1959. The youngest, Shane, was born in 1971.
Ruby Nell tells how her faith in God enabled her to withstand the pain she felt living with her husband. She endured untold torment from the man who said he loved her. She feared for her life. It was only after Billy Birt went to prison for the last time in 1974 that Ruby Nell felt somewhat safe. But she never felt totally safe and finally divorced Billy in 1986. He died in prison in 2017.
As Shane grew older, he remembered prison visits to see his father.
(Shane was two and a half when his father went to prison for the last time.) When Shane was about 16, his father began sharing information with him about his Dixie Mafia hits, offered in bits and pieces. Shane remembered these jailhouse talks, and later shared information with law enforcement. In doing so, he helped solve a 50-year-old triple murder in Boone, N.C.
Journalist Phil Hudgins used the experience he gained in his 60 years in the newspaper business to search out and interview law enforcement officers, most now retired. The officer most helpful, Hudgins noted, was Robert “Bob” Ingram, a former agent for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation who investigated two of Birt’s most gruesome crimes, obtaining a confession—twice—in the Boone case from one of Birt’s former partners.
As for the book, Ruby Nell’s voice shines direct and true throughout the story. Readers will be inspired. Her love for her five children and her faith in God testify to her deep faith and endurance.
“Grace and Disgrace” is available on philhudgins.com and amazon.com.
Billy Chism, now retired, served as publisher and editor of the White County News, a Cleveland, Georgia, product of Community Newspapers Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.