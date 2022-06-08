By Will Morris
(When Russia invaded Ukraine, I knew that this was a turning point in world history and also my own life. So I withdrew from the University of Georgia School of Law and within weeks, I was hired by Conscience International and moved to Eastern Europe to help with Ukrainian refugees. Conscience International is an NGO based in Alpharetta that has assisted war refugees around the world for the last 30 years. For the next several months, I will be working for the United Nations in Lusaka, Africa. Afterwards, I will return to Romania to continue working with Conscience International’s efforts to assist Ukrainian refugees in Eastern Europe.)
Ordinary life has not disappeared in Ukraine. It has been repurposed.
A pastel colored children's summer camp on the outskirts of Odessa is now a transit center for displaced civilians, guarded by uniformed members of the Ukrainian military. A newly constructed wedding venue on a hill overlooking a glistening lake on the Ukraine-Romania border now hosts and feeds people before they continue their journeys west. In the Ukrainian city of Odessa, an evangelical church with a majestic red steeple has become a suppoy depot for Ukrainian civilians throughout Eastern Ukraine.
This church — the Odessa People’s Church — is where I spent 5 days and 4 nights, and where my friend Luke has remained: Working in the churchyard during the days, and sleeping in the church attic at night. My short time in Ukraine demonstrated to me that during war, people do what they can with what they have. Ordinary things and places become transformed to match extraordinary times. And so do ordinary people.
Dozens of individuals — men and women, young and old — have come together to form a seamless whole. Every day, they volunteer at their assigned duty stations to process donated supplies arriving in vans from all across Europe, unloading, sorting, bagging, loading, shipping, and repeat.
At first, Luke and I dive straight in, trying in our eagerness to do everything all at once. We soon learn that there is an organic rhythm to the work and we become two more links in the human chain that ferries boxes from left to right, left to right, left to right.
A grandfather with a kind smile and floppy ears, has volunteered to become a soldier on the front lines in Eastern Ukraine. One of the first friends that I made working on the supply line, he tells me about his decision while the two of us sit on a bench in front of the church, using Google Translate to communicate. When I tell him that words cannot convey my respect for him, he shakes his head, and points to the children playing in the churchyard beside us.
“It is my duty,” he explains. “It is my home.”
The two of us sit there for a few more minutes and then get back to work.
•••
A fisher of men and his wife have become a lighthouse, their resolute leadership guiding their fleet through this darkest of storms. On Sunday, despite not being able to understand a word of the pastor’s sermon, I became electrified as I felt his booming voice crash through the church pews.
Afterwards, when the couple took Luke and me out to eat at a seafood restaurant and after we discussed the war and our mission, I asked them: “If the Russians come to Odessa and your lives are in danger, will y’all leave to save yourselves?”
“We are staying here, no matter what,” they reply.
The pastor’s wife smiles, peace shining in her eyes, as her husband nods his head beside. You pause, think about the things you have seen, then stare back into her eyes and nod your head.
A pretty young woman just out of college, who has long dreamed of being a writer but always suffered from writer’s block, is now an official reporter for the Ukrainian army. She says that this war has been an awakening; she has found her purpose as a writer. I tell her that I feel something similar, if not the same, and we promise that we will work together to tell people outside of Ukraine about what’s happening in her country.
A youth pastor becomes a road warrior. Every day, he runs emergency supply missions to civilians trapped in their basements near the frontlines. After I watched him try on new body armor and heard him describe a mission when a Russian rocket exploded just 100 meters away, I ask what keeps him going.
“It’s what I must do and is what should be done,” he replies, “Ultimately, we are all refugees.”
It takes me a moment to realize that his “we” does not just mean Ukrainians.
In the weeks since I left Odessa, I have lost count of the times that these words have reappeared in my thoughts and conversations and, increasingly, prayers: “We are all refugees.”
•••
The first morning after I returned from Ukraine, I wake up in Emmanuel Church, my temporary home in the border city of Galati, Romania. After the first night in five that was uninterrupted by air-sirens, I am well-rested, but troubled. Feeling hollow, I remember that most of the refugees staying in Emmanual Church whom I got to know had already left for Germany.
But then in the dining are, I see the woman whose daughters I taught how to throw an American football a couple of weeks ago.
“Privyet. May I join you?” I motion towards the table where she is sitting. She nods and smiles and we talk at length for the first time.
“I went to Odessa and Mikolaiv last week,” I speak, slowly, in English.
“Da, Da. I know, I saw you on Instagram” she responds.
And then she lists the names of all the people I met in the Odessa People’s Church. She points to herself, pauses, then says, “My daughters… are students at Odessa People’s Church ”
She says the name of the youth pastor turned road warrior, the man who is her daughters’ Sunday School teacher.
“We are all refugees,” the youth pastor’s words echo and my head starts to feel light.
The Ukrainian woman and I speak for a bit longer and then she motions to go.
“Do svidaniya,” I say to her in Russian.
“Do Svidaniya,” she grins. “And in Ukrainian, we say ‘Do pobachennya.'”
“Okay, do popochennya."
She gives one more smile and walks away.
•••
Will Morris is from Maysville. He graduated from Gainesville High School in 2013, received a undergraduate degree in History and East Asian Languages from Harvard University in 2018, and received a Masters of Science degree in Human Migration from the University of Oxford in 2021.
