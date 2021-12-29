By R. Gary Glenn
Mary had a baby, Oh Lord.
Mary had a Baby, Oh, my Lord.
Mary had a Baby, Oh Lord.
People keep a comin' an' the train done gone.
— African-American Spiritual
What's up, Doc?
— Bugs Bunny
Well, here we are again. To those of us who have made it through another year, perhaps it is with a sigh of relief; perhaps it is with a greet deal of gratitude. It's probably a bit of both for most of us. Christmas is a benchmark for both sacred and secular times and events, after all.
It has been another trying year in many ways as we struggle to get back to some sort of normalcy; but it seems every time we get close, something else happens. A new variant rears its ugly, spiked head. Somebody else does something violent or stupid or divisive or all of the above. Mother Nature throws some hard weather at us and we shake our collective heads or our collective fists, as we wrap up one year and get set to tackle another. "Normal," to paraphrase Steely Dan, appears to be gone forever, over a long time ago. We finds ourselves filled with some anticipation and excitement while at the same time confessing to a bit of anxiety and dread at what the New Year will hold.
I confess I am a bit of an odd duck at times. My wife Jill refers to me as "unique," which is better than "endearingly strange," and ever so much nicer than "peculiar." My mind does tend to wander down some strange pathways most all the time, not just at Christmas, so we will touch on some meditations from those famous existential philosophers John Lennon, Bing Crosby, and Bugs Bunny.
"So this is Christmas; and what have you done? Another year older, a new one just begun. A very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Let's hope it's a good one, without any fear."
John Lennon first sang those words in a song called Happy Christmas, War is Over, released in 1971... and it does beg the question, what have we done in the 50 years since?
You could probably take a newspaper from that year, make just a few changes, and we'd have the same types of stories — wars and rumors of wars; senseless violence; the homeless and poor, squabbling politicians, and taxes. We just know more about all of that stuff quicker and can react anonymously on Anti-social Media with the push of a button because of our little electronic doodads which threaten to push us further apart than bring us closer together.
The turn of the year itself is predicated on a seasonal thing to help us keep track of time — time, which itself cannot be defined in any concrete fashion. We do not know really what time is, when it began, or when it will end, or if it will. We do know that something happend to start it up. God said, "Let there be light!"
Or the Big Bang happened. Maybe it's the same thing.
Is all of time now some sort of integrated concept where everything exists at once? Are our perceptions of the linear nature of time somehow wrong? We do know that something started it all, because here we are, and whatever the the quantum complexities of our reality are, we have to deal with them in the real world-in our here and now.
"What's cookin'? What's up, Doc?" Bugs asks.
What's going on? What will happen?
The truth is, sometimes we we don't really know either of those things, although we sure try. We all act as if we have free will, whether we do or not. We do not know the entire nature of our reality, but for the Believer, we know Who does. The prophet Jeremiah stated that God knows His plans for us, and that they are good plans. When we walk through the dark places of the world, God is with us. God wants us to be happy both here and hereafter. Jesus promised to be with us, even unto the end of all there is, or unto our own end; whichever comes first.
The ghosts of Christmases past sing through our speakers and earbuds. The voices of Bing and Elvis, Perry Como, Judy Garland and Nat King Cole still can create a smile on my lips and a bit of nostalgia in my heart; but I also am not naive enough to believe that for everyone this is so. Even for those of us for whom it is true, realize that the warmth and pageantry of Christmas eventually give way to work and school and just life in general. Nostalgia is all right in it's place, but it should not lead us into stagnation.
So, as we face 2022, let me pass on a few things.
This next year, you will have some trouble. Jesus Himself tells us that: in this world, you will have trouble- not might, will- but he also adds we can be cheerful, for He has overcome the world! Guideposts author Carol Kuykendall raises the point of not being thankful for all circumstances, but rather discover how to be thankful in all circumstances. I am not thankful my car broke down; but I am thankful I have friends who can give me a ride and I have a good mechanic. I am not thankful that I am sick; but I am thankful for good physicians and health care workers. I am not thankful for awful, scary, and trying circumstances; but I am thankful for the love support, and prayers of family and friends. This next year, try a little bit more to make it easier on yourself. Try not to be like the comic strip character who resolved to do something stupid, because he liked to make plans he knew he could stick to. Try not to stress over the small stuff; and if we are honest most of it is just that. I know that is hard. My Mama was a chronic worrier. You know the type-not really happy unless they have something to worry about-which is an oxymoron, I know. I told her one time, "Mama, you need to quit that!" She turned around and asked me,"How do you turn it off?" I had no answer for that then; and now that Jill and I are grandparents, I know exactly what she meant.
But in 2022, try and be gentle on yourself and those you love-especially on those you love. Do not take them for granted. It also means accepting them, warts and all. Are you better off because they are in your life? Keep in mind they may be accepting you just as you are as well! Love, after all, does come with risk. Columnist Carolyn Hax said something along the lines of, if you could lose the pain, but it would mean you would also lose the memory and the love, would you do it? The answer for most of us is "No."
The Book of Ecclesiastes opines that with much knowledge comes much sorrow; but who among us would choose to be either stupid or ignorant?
Bing Crosby sang to Rosemary Clooney in White Christmas, 'When I'm worried and I can't sleep, I count my blessings instead of sheep; and I fall asleep, counting my blessings."
Most of us can relate. Compared with most of the world, we here in our state and in our nation are a blessed people and we should know that. Counting blessings is a way to deal with the blues.
We are told to be light and salt and go make disciples of the Messiah for the transformation of the world. We do that one step at a time. We cannot change the world all at once; but maybe we can change a life or two; and then they can, too; and so on and so on until a whole lot of people's lives are changed for the better even unto the End of Days.
In 1914, not long after World War I started, there was an unofficial "Christmas Truce" along the Western Front. Accounts and pictures show that the fighting ceased for a day or so, with the Germans, French, and English meeting in No Man's Land to talk and exchange small gifts. There is even an account of an impromptu soccer match. Sadly, it did not last and soon they were back to shooting one another. Yet, for those all too-short hours, they made a conscious decision, "On this day, I will not kill anyone. I will honor the spirit of Christmas and do good and not evil." We all make that sort of decision every day — to act for the good or the bad- if we act at all. The consequences of those decisions play out across the world.
My wish for you, my brothers and sisters, this Christmas season and in 2022, is for much more happiness than sorrow; more triumph than tragedy; more wins than losses; and in the words of Longfellow, "that the wrong shall fail. The right prevail."
When trouble comes, and it will, hang on to Faith, Hope, and Love.
Travel writer Ben Pascal notes in Travel Awaits, "There are good people and there is a good God."
Hang on to that. That is part of the grace of the Christmas message-that this good God cared enough to come into the world for us to know Him better; and perhaps for Him to know us better.
Strive to serve the One Who has overcome the world; One who will walk with you through the dark and the storms; and Who will finally welcome you home. We do not know what the next year holds; but we know Who holds it.
R. Garry Glenn is an author, educator, broadcast journalist and world-champion weightlifter. As a Certified Lay Servant speaker in the United Methodist Church from McEver Road Church, he has served as a guest speaker in churches around Northeast Georgia. He is a 1972 Honor Graduate of Jefferson High,a 1976 Phi Beta Kappa honor graduate of UGA, and a former sportswriter for The Jackson Herald. He will be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, Georgia Chapter in April 2022. He and his wife Jill live in Oakwood with their dog, Rue.
