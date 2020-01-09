I’ve got to get this off my chest. It happened during the second week of March in 1970. It happened at the then-new Macon Coliseum. The Jefferson Dragons were playing in the semi-finals of the Class B State basketball tournament. We’d had a tough game with East Laurens, a defensive struggle, with neither team managing to lead by more than a basket or two throughout the game.
Offensively, I’d had a poor game, and it seemed like practically all of Jefferson was there to bear witness. With 29 seconds to play, our team was trailing 38-40 when East Laurens either missed a shot or had one blocked by Larry Johnson, our 6’5” center. At any rate, the ball landed in Larry’s hands and someone committed the sin of a backcourt foul. Since Larry was holding the ball, we assumed that he would be the one traveling to the other end of the court to shoot the one-plus-one.
Larry was our best rebounder and shot-blocker, a truly foreboding presence with his long reach, but he was nothing of an outside scoring threat and only a 50 percent free throw shooter. Coach Knight called time-out to calm Larry and to stress what to do if he were to miss one of the shots.
When the horn sounded the end of the time-out and I walked out to the court, my arm lifted high enough to reach Larry’s shoulder. “Just like practice, Larry,” I told him. “Just think of it as practice.” But it was nothing like practice. Number 55, Larry Johnson, would step to the free throw line with several thousand people watching him. At stake was a trip to the final-four.
As our team approached the top of the key, the referee holding the ball looked toward Number 51, Morris Bryan, and said, “Five-one, you’re shooting the free throw?”
Yes, there was uncertainty in his voice. He was asking a question. I was about to say, “No, it was fifty-five,” but before I could speak, Morris pointed to me, number 15 and said, “No, sir, it was number one-five.” I opened my mouth to protest and saw Morris looking at me with a quick, but sharp, glare which said, “don’t put Larry Johnson in that situation out there. Don’t do that to him – or to us.”
The official looked toward me. I didn’t make eye contact as I walked to the foul line, telling myself the same thing I’d told Larry. “Like practice. Just think of it as practice.”
The referee handed me the basketball. Nobody on the other team protested. I shot the first free throw. The ball hit the front rim – the backboard – and fell through the hoop. The bonus shot was nothing but net, and with 29 seconds left the game was tied.
Then one of our guards – one of the Martins, I think – either L.C. or Thomas, cousins better known as June Bug and Butter-roll – made a steal, and we had the ball back. With three seconds left, I launched what would have been a three-point shot in today’s game – nailed it – and the Jefferson Dragons advanced in the State Tournament.
We players mobbed each other when the final horn sounded. A thousand plus fans were ecstatic, accolades were showered, and a Macon reporter got quotes from me after the game. The last shot had made me forget for the moment – the two free throws that I was never supposed to shoot.
Fifty years later, I remember a game which remains one of Jefferson’s finest victories – and yet I can’t help but cringe. “You were dishonest,” my wife says.
“Well, uh, yeah,” I can’t help but say. But I ask myself. “Self, was it your fault the officials missed the call? Was it your fault their coach didn’t catch the mistake?”
“No, it wasn’t my fault.”
“Would you have felt better if you’d pointed to Larry in front of five thousand people and put the weight of the season on him?”
“No!”
“Do you actually believe that this particular game is the only one in the history of sports that hinged on the bad call of an official?”
“No, no, a thousand times, no!”
“Self, would you have felt better if you’d missed one of those free throws – the ones you weren’t supposed to take and had cost your team the game?”
And my reply to that question: “Self, who are you kidding. I’d have felt much, much worse.”
“So,” myself tells me, “You hit those last three shots. Your team won the game. Live with it.”
“Alright,” I replied smiling. “I can do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.