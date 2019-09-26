I was given various psychological and personality profile tests back in 1981, a requirement for all in-coming seminary students. The tests provided some good fodder for in-house humor among those of us who had left homes and jobs to study for ministry.
Some of the humor I passed along, borrowing the voices of Jackie Gleason and Art Carney as Ralph Kramden and Ed Norton of the Honeymooners fame:
Norton: Hey, Ralph, let’s me and you head out to the Racoon Lodge and afterwards go down and bowl a few games.
Kramden: Nah, Norton, I can’t go bowling tonight. You heard about me giving up my job on the bus – going into the ministry. I’ve got to stay home and study for a test tomorrow. It’s a psychological test.
Norton: A what test. What kind of test is that?
Kramden: They want to study my head, Norton.
Norton: Anybody giving up a good job to go into the ministry ought to have his head examined.
Kramden: This is serious, Norton. That’s why I got to stay home and study for this test. They think they’re going to trick me. They think they’re going to find something wrong up here! (pointing at head). Ha! They think they’re’ going to find something WRONG. But you know what they’re going to find up there, Norton? You know what they’re going to find? Nuttin! Absolutely nuttin!”
Seminary students, at least the ones I hung out with, seemed to love the little routine, especially after taking tests which asked questions not too unsimilar to this:
“What would you rather do?
A. Spend the evening reading John Wesley’s works on entire sanctification?
B. Spend the evening visiting a family prior to their loved one’s surgery?
C. Spend the evening preaching to people of another culture overseas?
D. Spend the evening drinking wine with an attractive member of the opposite sex?
Talk about pressure! What would I rather do? There is only one answer. I know what any red-blooded male would rather do. It’s got to be a trick question. They want to see if I’m honest. The only honest answer is D. If I put anything else, these people are going to think I’m a liar. And if I’m a liar, I have no business in seminary.
The pencil is raised. I’m ready to fill in the circle beside the letter D.
But wait! Suppose the woman is attractive, but cruel? Suppose this attractive woman is needy or whiny or crazy, herself. Or suppose she is a drunk? Would you actually want to spend an evening with a slobbering and staggering woman drunk on wine? But no, it says, she is attractive, and slobbering and staggering women simply are not attractive – though, granted, it’s been said, that if the man drinks enough wine, then any woman, no matter how slobbering or staggering, can appear attractive – even when she’s not.
No, I’d have to be crazy to spend my evening with a woman like this!
The answer can’t be D.
Now, I’m worn out from all of this psychological turmoil. I’m much too tired to think about traveling overseas, not by plane, anyway. In 1981, I’d managed to stay out of airplanes for most of my life. As for ocean travel? No, I’m prone to seasickness. And I’m scared of icebergs. Yes, terrified of icebergs and sloping ship decks and bands playing, “Nearer My God to Thee,” not to mention Great White sharks. No, I don’t want to travel overseas.
By now, I don’t even want to drive crosstown to a hospital. I’m too tired to deal with the tensions of a family in emotional turmoil. I just want to stay home and watch television.
But television is not an option. However, reading is. So, I suppose I’ll just find something to read. Something to help me calm down, relax – sleep – away from slobbering and staggering women, away from shipwrecks, away from people in distress. Something to help me sleep.
Ah, John Wesley’s notes on entire sanctification! That ought to do it. A couple of pages of that and I’ll be asleep in no time flat. Yes, that’s what I’d rather do. Spend an evening reading John Wesley’s notes on entire sanctification. Ah, yes, the answer is A.
That’s the sort of answer I gave to those sorts of questions. And I wasn’t lying. I was just perceptive and careful with my answers – though looking back now, after all these years, it seems to me that those answers were just a little bit – crazy.
