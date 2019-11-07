Our eighth-grade science teacher Mr. Underwood asked for a volunteer – someone to spend three hours in isolation, blindfolded, in a dark and quiet room, and then write a report on the experience, what you thought and felt.
One big hand on a scrawny long arm lifted high. Three hours free of my three sisters. Three hours of not hearing my mother tell me to go study. “I am studying,” I could tell her, in all honesty. Three hours of peace and quiet.
“No television or radio,” Mr. Underwood warned, perhaps considering me a bit too eager. I nodded my understanding. This would be an assignment as easy as eating a piece of chocolate cake. I looked around the room. Nobody else had raised a hand.
Ah, but none of them had three pesky sisters.
I informed the family at supper that I was conducting an important experiment for science class and that none of them must disturb me. I would be busy between 7:00 and 10:00 p.m. “Mister Underwood said to tell everyone in the house to be quiet,” I warned. “Or you’ll ruin the experiment.”
A few minutes before seven o’clock, I retreated to my room in the back of the house. At seven o'clock my mother rapped on the door. My privacy didn’t last long, I thought as I said, “I’m trying to do some science here.”
“We’re all leaving,” my mother said. “Your daddy’s taking the girls up to Buck’s for ice cream.”
“Everybody’s going?” I asked.
“Yes,” she said.
I said, “Thanks,” but balked at the idea of being left alone in the house. Hesitantly, I turned off the light, put the blindfold over my head and sat down in a wooden chair I had placed against the bedroom door. Just in case someone tried to sneak up on me.
“Piece of cake,” I told myself. I had the evening planned out. I intended to imagine a baseball game from first inning to last just to pass the time. Imagine eating hot dogs and drinking soft drinks. “Yes, a quiet evening.” I began by imagining the singing of the national anthem. Then I imagined the public address announcer blaring out the name of the first batter. I got through the first three pitches and the fly ball out to center before I heard the floor creak.
The house settling? Sometimes it did that. I held my breath – and imagined someone crawling out from under the bed. They held a knife. They approached. I could hear their breathing. I yanked off the blindfold, my heart pounding. I turned on the light. I was alone. I moved the chair, opened the door, entered the kitchen. I looked at the electric clock. Seven minutes after seven.
I went through the den and hallway to the front door. I looked in the front yard. The car was gone. And they had left the front door –unlocked. Unlocked? Did they not know I was sitting in that back room with a blindfold over my face? Didn’t they know someone could have walked in to that house and slit my throat?
Re-entering my bedroom, I checked under the bed and in the closet, and then locked the door. I put the chair against the door and reached for the blindfold. No, I told myself. It’s dark enough if I just turn off the light. I turned off the light. It was too dark. I turned the light back on.
I tried to think of the baseball game again. “Fly ball out to right. Aaron circles under it, pounds the glove, and he’s got it for the second --.”
The phone rang – loud. My heart leaped into my throat. I let it ring a second time before picking up the receiver. It was a friend wanting me to come spend the night on Friday. I kept him on the phone for ten minutes or so before returning to my seat.
It was a long night. I went into the den and waited for the family to return. Eight o’clock. Dang! How long does it take to eat ice cream. Almost nine o clock! The car ascended the driveway.
I ran to my bedroom and turned off the light. I strained to hear their voices. I heard nothing. So I entered the den where my mother and father sat. I told them, “I can’t do this science stuff with y’all being so loud in here.”
“We’re being as quiet as mice. You go on back.”
“No, I think I’ve messed it up now by coming in here.”
The next day I turned in my report. Mr. Underwood looked at it, his eyebrows raised. “You say it was peaceful and quiet.”
“Yes, sir,” I said. “My sisters didn’t bother me.”
“Did you ever get anxious?”
“No, sir, I just imagined I was at a baseball game.”
“Did you ever feel – scared?”
“Oh, no, sir,” I said, hoping he would leave it at that. “I never got scared.”
It was the truth. I never got scared. I got terrified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.