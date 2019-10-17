My wife keeps a supply of olive oil on our kitchen counter. Not just any olive oil. But extra-virgin olive oil, whatever that means.
Sorry, but every time I see the label of that wine-sized bottle I can’t help but think of the rail-thin love interest of Popeye the Sailor.
My wife keeps a cache of this extra-virgin olive oil because according to the Temple University Health System, “the consumption of extra-virgin olive oil protects memory and learning ability and reduces the formation of amyloid beta plaques and neurofibrillary tangles in the brain.”
The part about protecting memory and learning ability I can understand. I suppose I can also understand something about getting tangles out of the brain. Apparently, this olive oil acts like a big comb to straighten my thinking and help me to remember. My wife thinks that putting a little of this stuff on a salad can whittle away at all of those beta plaques. Not just any beta plaques, but those horrible amyloid beta plaques.
Call me superstitious or gullible, but I don’t want to take any chances with having any brain plaque or tangles. I’ve been taking two spoonsful of olive oil each day — well, not every day, sometimes a brain tangle prevents me from remembering to dose myself. And I can’t tell you when I started taking the stuff — I really don’t remember. You see my problem. I’ve got some brain tangles. But I do remember enough to know I’m on the second bottle.
I’m doing everything I can these days to improve my memory. In the next few weeks, I have various performances where I need to remember dialogue. By the time this particular column is published, I will have portrayed my grandfather George Westmoreland at September 28th’s Jackson County Historic Courthouse Celebration. Soon approaching is a reprisal of a performance from two years ago when I will portray my father at Jefferson’s Civic Center. And then there is all the dialogue and movements to be remembered for the November performances of "The King and I" at the Morton Theater in Athens.
The King has a lot of scenes and a lot of dialogue. I am told I must remember it precisely. No improvisations allowed in this role. The director told me to change my speech patterns. She says I must remember that the King of Siam can’t sound like someone selling barbecue in Georgia. She told me to remember to work on the endings to my words and sentences. She told me to remember to begin the dance on my right foot. Remember to look toward Anna when you say that line, and look toward Kralahome when you say the next one.
Remember! Remember! Remember!
I told her I would remember to work on it.
Now, all I have to do is to remember to actually work on it. Every day. Sort of like remembering to take my doses of – oops, you’re not going to believe this, but I realize I forgot to take my olive oil this morning.
Excuse me, for a moment.
Ah, now that I’m back, fortified by olive oil, not just any old olive oil, but extra virgin olive oil, I’m ready to do some serious remembering. Ah! King of Siam remember to take his olive oil. King need olive oil. Like Popeye need Olive Oyl. Olive oil keep king’s memory strong. Like spinach keep forearms of Popeye strong.
Now that I’m back, I think that maybe I actually did take those two spoonsful of olive oil this morning. Maybe I forgot that I took them and then just took another two spoonsful. What happens if a person takes too much olive oil? Is it dangerous, does that person begin to remember too many things at once? Would two more spoonsful of that stuff turn me into a Bill Gates or a Sheldon Cooper? Would I then be able to write columns, win at Madden 19, and clip my toenails – all at the same time?
If this column seems rambling, it could be because I really did take four spoonsful of that stuff and I have been strongly affected. Maybe too many tangles are being combed out of my brain all at once.
Whatever is happening, I must press on and finish up this column and work on my scripts. I have some serious remembering to do.
