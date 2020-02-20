My mother duped me into dancing lessons when I was maybe four or five years old. She told me the lessons included what she called “acrobatics.”
I had seen acrobats on The Ed Sullivan Show. They jumped off ladders onto seesaws to propel a partner head over heels on to the shoulders of another man. They performed back flips and hand stands and formed pyramids. “We’ll learn how to do flips?” I asked.
“Maybe,” she said.
My mother took my sister, who would also become an acrobat, and me to the Jefferson Club House. That first day we were told what types of shoes we would need. Tap dancing shoes. And ballet slippers.
“Why do you need dancing shoes for acrobatics?” I asked.
“Well, you’ll learn more than just acrobatics,” my mother explained. “You’ll learn to tap dance just like Pinky Lee.”
That really hadn’t been my plan, to tap-dance like the host of the kids show on television. But I had truly been impressed by the kid on the Our Gang show throwing down firecrackers and tap-dancing. I wouldn’t mind being able to make those clickety-clickety-clickety sounds with my feet. But I really wanted to learn how to do a back flip on to the shoulders of my friends.
“And here are your ballet slippers.”
‘I don’t want those.”
“You want to learn acrobatics, don’t you?”
“Yes.”
“You have to learn all sorts of dancing to be able to do acrobatics.”
I wasn’t exactly sure what ballet had to do with acrobatics, but, hey, these were adults and they knew what they were doing, right?
The next week my mother took my sister and me to the club house. I hoped we would start off by learning how to do a back flip. But we started off with tap-dancing. Alright, lady, I thought. Let’s get on to that cool clickety-clickety clack thing. Instead, we learned a dance move that I remember to this day. It was called “brush-back-step.” The brush part was tapping your toes on to the floor as you swung your leg forward. The back was simply tapping the heel on the floor as you moved your foot back. The step was completing the move so you could start it all over again.
“Now with your right foot, let’s brush-back-step. Brush-back-step. Brush-back-step.” Twenty girls and a couple of boys obliged. I wasn’t sure what the teacher meant by the right foot. I just did what all the girls in front of me did. After a while the teacher told us to “brush-back-step” using the other foot, which I supposed was the wrong foot.
“Brush-back-step. Brush-back-step. Brush-back-step.”
Bored, I tried to make the clickety-click sound on the floor, hopping like Pinky Lee. She made me stop. “Brush-back-step,” the woman said.
I raised my hand.
“What is it, Dickey?”
“When are we going to do acrobatics?”
“Oh, we’ll get to that later,” she said.
Before we got to acrobatics, we switched shoes over to ballet. I didn’t like ballet at all. I refused to participate. I looked toward my mother. I wanted to go home. She removed the cigarette from her mouth and pointed it at me. “You mind your teacher,” her scowl said.
Ballet continued. I wanted to say some of the worst words I could think of but had been whipped for saying them before. I forced myself to try to point my toe – whenever the teacher looked my way. The minutes passed like the minutes of a Preacher Fowler sermon. Surely it was time for acrobatics. But this woman was still trying to get us to touch our toes and do splits.
Finally, she said, “That’s all the time we have today, children. We’ll see you Thursday.”
“We didn’t do acrobatics,” I complained.
“Oh, yes, we’ll get to those next time.”
Next time we started off again with tap-dancing, and then ballet. At my complaint, we ended our session by doing summersaults, things I could do any time I wanted in the back yard.
I was angry. I muttered those words I’d thought of the previous session – those terrible words — but not loud enough for Mama to hear me. “Stinking rat. Dirty stinking rat.”
These encroachments on my childhood lasted another three weeks or so. “Brush-back-step. Brush-back-step. Toes pointed.”
I rebelled. “I’m not going,” I told my mother the next week.
“By golly, I paid for these lessons and you’ll do them,” my mother said. But she didn’t re-commit us for the next month. So I never learned how to do a back flip up on to the shoulders of a friend. And I never learned to tap-dance like Pinky Lee.
But my mother didn’t learn. She didn’t learn to refrain from paying good money for me to practice the arts. The next year she signed me up for piano lessons.
And as you probably already guessed — they didn’t last long, either.
