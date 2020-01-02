Back in mid-November, I received an e-mail from an acting teacher in Atlanta. I’d taken a few classes with her five years ago and she wanted permission to use my image in a video for her current class.
I asked her if she wouldn’t mind my seeing the particular video first. (I wanted to be sure I wasn’t going to be used as an example of “bad” acting.) After checking out the video, I gave her the go-ahead. As we chatted by phone, she asked me if I had pursued any work on camera or if I had secured an agent.
“No,” I told her. “I’ve stayed involved with community theatre projects, but no film-work, and no agent.”
“I’m having an agent show-case on Saturday,” she said. “Why don’t you come?” I asked a few questions. She was bringing in her students who would choose a scene and be video-taped and critiqued by the agents. It was only a $35.00 fee, so I thought, “Why not? It should be challenging – and fun.”
Julie, the teacher, offered me a few scripts to choose from and told me to memorize them. She also told me to arrive a little early so she could rehearse them with me. What that meant was acting out my part with a reader who was just off camera.
I arrived early as planned and the first run-through in front of only a few people, I forgot most of the lines. “I actually did learn this,” I told her. “I don’t know why my brain has scrambled.”
“Don’t worry,” she said. “That’s why I wanted you in for rehearsal. It’s common to blow the lines at first. Don’t worry about having the lines down pat. The agents won’t be reading the script to see if you remember lines. They’re looking at your type, and can you produce a believable character.”
Other actors began to arrive. Most were young, some were children with their parents. An Asian woman, two African American men, several other young and middle-aged white men and women, and me – the lone – old man. It dawned on me as I watched them all perform that I could not possibly be cast for any of their roles – nor could any of them be cast for one of mine. That thought eased my slight case of nerves when I was called forward to perform.
Amazingly enough, I remembered what the scene was about and the character’s motive, how he changed from feeling good about himself to the feeling of embarrassment when being belittled. Julie said, “Cut,” and stopped rolling the tape. She high-fived me and hugged me, and I sat down, feeling good about the scene. I had portrayed the character’s frustration without embarrassing myself.
Tuesday of the next week I got an email from one of the agents. She requested a “mock audition.” She sent me two scenes to be memorized, video-taped and sent in to her agency– within thirty-six hours.
I phoned the acting teacher – who was excited that I’d been contacted along with three other students. She told me to come to her studio and she would video it and send it in before the deadline of 4:00 p.m. on Thursday. She was a great help as a reader and in helping me with camera sight-lines as I performed two scenes as a famous doctor talking to the chief of surgeons and one scene as a red-neck thief. She sent the files in to the agency forty minutes before deadline.
Three hours later I got an email from the agency requesting a meeting to discuss “representation.”
That meeting will be within the next two weeks. The agency has been in existence almost as long as I have, so it’s no fly-by-night group. What happens from here, I do not know. I only know that people who are “my type” are bookable.”
“Why?” I asked the acting teacher.
Julie explained. “Most people your age who are in the business have been at it for years and won’t accept the type roles you’re likely to get. Sometimes film makers look for a particular type – like you – and then pray that they can act. You can act. And of course a lot of men your age are – well they have limitations of various sorts. Many of them are –.”
“Dead,” I said, helping her out.
“No, no,” she said. “Well – yeah.”
I’ll let you all know how this works out, but whatever happens, it does go to remind you that the best qualification for playing some old man in a movie is to live long enough to be – an old man, yourself.
