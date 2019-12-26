A couple of weeks ago I was privileged to portray George Bailey in Rogue Spirit’s presentation of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
I watch the movie nearly every December, and no matter how many times I watch George’s discovery of Zuzu’s petals in his pocket, no matter how many times I watch him run through the snow shouting, “Merry Christmas,” no matter how many times I hear Martini say, “I busted a juke box, too,” clouds of tears gather in my eyes.
Then comes the singing; old man Gower, and Harry Bailey and Violet Bick raising their voices in song touches the deepest cords of joy within me. Frank Capra had it right, when he ended the movie with those songs, “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing,” and “Auld Lang Syne.” Music expresses those deepest feelings so difficult to set down in prose.
When the Gospel writer, Luke described events leading to the birth of Christ he abandoned prose and wrote poetry. I imagine the music was beautiful when the angels sang, “Glory to God in the highest...”
The music had been prophesied centuries earlier by Zephaniah: “Sing, O Daughter of Zion; shout, O Israel, rejoice with all the heart, O daughter of Jerusalem…the Lord of Israel, even the Lord, is in the midst of thee…he will rejoice over thee with joy…he will joy over thee with singing.”
Luke and Zephaniah, and even Frank Capra, knew that the best way to scrape off the crustiness of our hearts was to strike up the band.
For those who are not musically inclined, let me attempt to say something similar in prose.
Perhaps the joy we’ll feel — perhaps we’ve already had moments of feeling it — upon recognizing that the Lord is in our midst, will be like the feeling I had back when I was ten years old and one hundred miles from home.
I’d been at my Aunt Lanelle’s and Uncle Calder’s house for nearly a month, a much longer summer visit than originally planned; two weeks or so into that visit I had contracted the intestinal flu. For two days I couldn’t swallow water. The third day I managed to hold down water and juice, but later that night got sick again. The fourth day, no food. The fifth day my mouth broke out in blisters. We made three trips to the doctor trying to get me well. Each night my fever spiked high. I had hallucinations. During the day I was too ill to do anything but stare lethargically at a television.
Finally, the flu subsided. I was weak, but well enough to bike the two hundred yards to my uncle’s store where I sat beneath the overhang near the gas pumps, eating saltines with Alvin and Milton and Bo-Dilly, my summer friends. I was gingerly nursing a soft drink when Milton said to me, “There’s your daddy.”
So busy concentrating on the food and drink, I’d not even noticed the car pull into the lot. My father emerged from the car, dressed in his coat and tie, as usual. Without warning, he’d driven the hundred miles to take me home. It had been a month since I’d seen him. I had no idea how much I’d missed him – until he appeared.
Staring mutely at him, not caring what my friends thought of a grown-up boy of ten, I tottered over to my father and buried my face in his jacket. Wordless, the silent tears streamed down my cheeks. I got in the car and when we arrived up at Calder’s house to get my suitcase I glanced up at my father and saw that his eyes, too, appeared moist.
I think, somehow, that feeling was something like what the prophet Zephaniah had described. Someday the Lord will appear in our midst – a second coming, or at my own death – this one born of the Virgin Mary and later crucified, dead, and buried, will suddenly appear to take me — home.
I can imagine that with tottering steps I’ll approach and bury my face in his robe, realizing how much I have wanted to see him all along. And the best part, believing in Zephaniah’s vision that he will “quiet you, rejoicing over you,” is that if I pull away from Him to see His face, I’ll see that my eyes aren’t the only ones wet with joy.
When that happens, the next thing I’ll do, once I'm able to find my voice, is to break out in song.
