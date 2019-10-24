When Garry Glenn was a senior in high school, he had not yet cracked the starting lineup on the Jefferson Dragon football team. There were good reasons; he could never win the position from the two red-shirt seniors, Alex Bryan and Rodney Wages, who had both been starters since their sophomore years. Plus, in high school, Garry was still something of a teddy bear, clumsy and slow, and nothing like the 10-time world champion weightlifter he would later become.
Every week during that last year of high school, Garry played the scout team tackle forced to block Alex who, in keeping with the bear comparison, was much more like a grizzly bear than a teddy. Alex would go on to become a starting offensive lineman for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets within the next two years.
“Every day in practice, he would whip my (backside)” Garry would say.
And then one day, when Coach Jim Lofton himself was playing quarterback for the scout team, running the offensive plays of the upcoming opponent, Alex continued to blow up the plays by penetrating into the backfield. But instead of praising Alex, Coach Lofton called out Garry.
“Garry Glenn! Can’t you block Alex out of the gap just one time? Can you keep him out of the backfield — just once!”
His manhood challenged, Garry steeled his courage and resolve. Coach Lofton had called a play designed to run right into the gap manned by Alex. Garry Glenn got into his stance. He tensed for the snap count. With all his might, he struck a blow at Alex and drove him from the gap. Behind the blocking of Garry Glenn, the running back, William Howington shot through the gap and went running for a touchdown. Garry Glenn had done it. He had whipped Alex Bryan. Garry waited on the accolades from Coach Lofton. More than forty years later, he was still waiting.
Instead, this is what he heard Coach Lofton say.
“Alex! Alex, that was Garry Glenn who blocked you out of the hole. GARRY GLENN!”
And then Coach Lofton shouted, “on the line run it again.”
Run it again? The same play. With Alex knowing what was coming? Garry says he looked over at Alex and “I saw steam coming out of the earholes of his helmet. He had fire in his eyes.”
As Garry tells it (edited for a family newspaper), “I knew I was in some deep (trouble) then. I walked up to the line of scrimmage and I heard William (the halfback) say behind me. ‘Glenn,’ and his voice broke. ‘Just get a piece of him.”
“And what happened on the play,” I asked Garry recently.
He really couldn’t tell me. He really couldn’t remember much except that Alex “tore me up,” sort of like a grizzly bear might maul Winnie the Pooh. “Basically, I was looking out the earhole of my helmet. But I did hear the crash behind me.”
I asked Garry about whether or not Coach Lofton was ever able to motivate him to “whip” Alex at practice again.
Garry didn’t hesitate with his answer. “No,” he said. “Never.”
“Did you ever whip him again in practice.”
“No! Never!”
“Did Coach Lofton ever praise you for at least winning that one play.”
“No! Never!”
Garry did tell me that a few years later, when he was helping to coach the eighth-grade team at Jefferson, he told Coach Lofton that story. Coach just smiled – as if he didn’t remember.
I am fairly certain he wouldn’t remember such a moment quite as vividly as Garry. And having played on the same team as Alex, when he was a sophomore, and being somewhat familiar myself with how hard he could deliver a punch, I was just happy for Garry that he could remember anything about it at all.
