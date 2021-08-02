My whole life, I’ve watched my mother write. I watched her work in the office I intern at, cover scientific discoveries at my dream university, and now, I see her work for the company that keeps my lights on.
Growing up, I had the pleasure of learning so much about the world of journalism from the decorated author living under my own roof. Seeing my mom reach people with her words inspired me like nothing else, and now it’s my turn.
I have so many words I want to write, so much research I want to do, and so many people I want to reach.
After watching her for so long, I decided it was my turn; I wanted to have my own column. When I started thinking of ideas of what to write, I landed on How-Tos, I have always thought that the best way to connect with readers is by writing things that resonate with them.
I am beyond excited to start this journey and very proud of what’s to come, but for now, let’s start with how to write a successful How-To article. It’s essential that the audience find your piece informative and important. To captivate your readers, your writing must resonate with them. Whether it’s something they find interesting or something that applies to them, it’s imperative that they actually enjoy reading it and find it meaningful.
At 15 years old, I want to begin to reach the masses. I want to inform people, make them laugh, and help them learn. I think my youthful outlook and nerdy personality can provide a new and fun spin to the world of journalism.
I can’t wait to share my personality and research with Jackson County. Through my writing I hope my readers get to know me while also getting the chance to learn something.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.