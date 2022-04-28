By Scott Buffington
Co-Publisher, MainStreet Newspapers
Yes, it’s a cliche. When a politician or bureaucrat wants to get support for a project, he often plugs it as “for the children.” Think ESPLOST votes, speed cameras around local schools, etc. Sometimes there are legitimate reasons to support these issues but more often than not, it’s just an excuse to pass a pet project or siphon more cash. And it usually works… it’s awfully hard to oppose anything framed as child-friendly.
But there are things that come along that are truly dedicated to improving the lives of children. April is Prevent Child Abuse Month and it’s worth paying attention. Child abuse is a serious issue in our community and should be a priority for everyone.
Over the past few weeks, we’ve all seen nightly images of Ukrainian children being bombed, starved, displaced from their homes and killed. We pray for them and wonder how this can happen in any modern society. We rightfully support stronger measures to stop this needless pain and slaughter.
But there are also children right here in our community who endure the same horrors. These kids aren’t part of a public national war but are abused in the shadows. Often in their own homes. Often by their own parents. They are in your neighborhoods, your schools and in your churches.
I’ve witnessed the heartbreak of seeing children neglected and abused firsthand. It’s an ugly situation and there are no easy answers. Even when reported and even when hard proof is provided, law enforcement, DFACS people and judicial officers are often unable or unwilling to prosecute the people directly responsible.
A law enforcement officer told me they refer these cases to DFACS. A DFACS lady told me they are severely understaffed and rarely take action beyond instituting parenting plans or other innocuous measures. In fact, people from both agencies have told me that unless they personally see the abuse themselves, there’s not much they can do. A local assistant district attorney referred me back to law enforcement before even hearing me out. It’s a vicious circle of inaction.
And shameless people are constantly trying to use law enforcement and DFACS as weapons against former spouses or family members by filing false reports. This takes up valuable manpower that could be used for legitimate reports of real abuse and neglect. Plus, a legal jungle of parental rights, privacy, toothless laws and CYA attitudes are often a big part of this issue as well. It’s easy to become cynical because the child is often omitted from real consideration.
Still, in spite of all this abdication of official responsibility, it’s worth our time and effort to try. Here are a couple of recommendations:
1. Volunteer. Local child advocate organizations like Piedmont CASA and Family Connections are looking for good volunteers. If you have the time, contact them.
2. This is an election year. When candidates come calling for your vote, ask them to make stopping the abuse of children a priority.
3. Pay attention to kids in your sphere and report any suspected child abuse you see. It may not help immediately or even at all. But it might - just might - save a kid from a horrible situation no child deserves.
We all want to support doing things “for the children” in our towns but when it comes to stopping their abuse and neglect, we often fail. It’s time for that to change because each of us has a responsibility to defend the most helpless in our society regardless of the odds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.