Although the details are sketchy, it appears as if the International Trade Commission has ruled against SK Innovation in its fight with LG Chem over the misappropriation of trade secrets.
SK is building a massive $1.6 billion factory in Commerce to make electric vehicle batteries, primarily for Volkswagen's plant in Tennessee.
The ITC ruling is apparently preliminary, according to reports in the New York Times, and a final ruling won't be handed down until October. If upheld, the ruling could prevent SK from importing some parts it needs to manufacture its batteries in Commerce.
The NYT story goes on to say SK is considering building a second EV battery plant in Georgia to supply Ford vehicles.
The legal battle between SK and LG Chem over accusations of patent infringements and the theft of trade secrets is being fought in multiple courts both in the U.S. and South Korea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.